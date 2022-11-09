Halo Infinite Players Warn Winter Update Is Crashing Their Xbox Series X Consoles

According to emerging reports from users across social media, the new Halo Infinite Winter Update that was released today is crashing their Xbox Series X consoles. Of course, this isn't a widespread issue so there's no reason to panic but if you haven't jumped into the game post-Winter Update it's something you should be aware of.

Over on Reset Era, one user wants that in addition to leading crashes, the update has generally been "extremely buggy" and has "numerous in-game issues." According to the user, the larger problem, the crashes, happen when they exit the game and try and open any other app. The Xbox itself doesn't crash, but it fails to function, with the only solution being hard resetting the machine.

"The Halo Infinite winter update is extremely buggy, and has numerous in-game issues and will often crash -- I think that's well-known enough," says the user. "However, the larger issue I and others are encountering is that after exiting the game on the Xbox Series X and attempting to open any other apps (such as Netflix or Disney +) will result in said app crashing continuously, and failing to open. So far the only way to get those apps to work after playing Infinite is a hard reset of the Xbox -- and I dunno if there are other issues going on on top of that."

As noted, others have expressed similar problems with the update. So far, 343 Industries has failed to address the complaints and concerns with the update. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, if any more information is provided in regards to how prevalent this problem is or if there are any other workarounds, we will also give the story an update with the salient information.

Halo Infinite is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. In addition to being available to purchase regularly and outright, it's also accessible via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For more coverage on the latest Halo game, click here.