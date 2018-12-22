‘Halo Infinite’ Is Being Built With PC Players In Mind

343 Industries has been very open lately about the highly anticipated Halo Infinite title they’ve been working on, including how Master Chief will look and how they’ve learned from past mistakes. In a recent livestream, the team also talked about how the new game will utilize Halo: Reach’s customization options and how there will be four-player splitscreen! Now they’re discussing exactly how they are approaching the PC player-base.

“We take PC as a full first-class citizen,” 343 Industries technical director David Berger told fans during a recent stream. “The PC audience expects more things than a curated console experience, and so it definitely goes into our philosophy of making sure we can allow scalability of things on different PC hardware. It’s just something we have to think about going forward.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Halo 6 is being developed with PC in mind,” 343 Industries’ Chris Lee also added, “and we’ll probably start [with alpha and beta testing] not on PC but get to PC over time. We are working on building them both at the same time, but I think there’s some kind of familiarity we have with consoles so we’ll start there from a fighting perspective.”

Though we don’t know much about Halo Infinite other than the small look we had during E3, what we do know has been impressive so far. We can’t wait to see all of the new revisions the team keeps talking about, and how they are bringing the story back to Master Chief.

Interested in learning more about the upcoming game? You can check out our community hub right here to see what’s been revealed so far since the initial announcement!

We still don’t have a release date as of yet, but we probably won’t get one until Microsoft’s showcase at E3 2019 if we’re looking back on previous Halo reveals. Still, the continuous sneak peeks are exciting and that excitement can definitely be felt in the Halo community.

Excited to see what’s next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!