Halo Infinite Battle Royale Reportedly Bringing Back OG Halo 2 and Halo 3 Maps

According to a new rumor, the long-rumored Halo Infinite battle royale mode is real and releasing in fall 2023 at the earliest. In other words, it's not releasing anytime soon. Adding to this, it's claimed the mode will have tiered loot drops like most battle royale modes and be 60 players, unlike most battle royale modes which opt for 100 or something close to it. Where the rumors gets particularly interesting is when it claims the map will, at least partially, be comprised of OG maps from the series' past.

Getting slightly more specific, the rumor -- which comes from YouTuber Sean W -- claims knowledge of at least one map from Halo 2 and Halo 3. We say "slightly more specific," because there are no precise details on which two maps exactly. Coupling this, it's claimed by the YouTuber that corporate gridlock is weighing down development and slowing down the pipeline. In addition to this, 343 Industries is supposedly still trying to figure out how to make a live service game, having minimal experience with it before Halo Infinite.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information provided about the game's rumored battle royale mode. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt as not only is everything here unofficial, but even if it's accurate, it's subject to change.

Halo Infinite is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. The game can currently be enjoyed via its free-to-play multiplayer or its premium campaign.

"Halo Infinite is the best Halo game that 343 Industries has made so far," reads the opening of our review of the game. "That's a sentence that I hoped to be writing when Halo Infinite was first announced all the way back in 2018, and while it took longer than expected for the game to arrive, 343 has really done a bang-up job on all fronts this time around following the maligned Halo 5: Guardians. Across both its campaign and multiplayer offerings, Halo Infinite finds a way to push the franchise forward in new, meaningful ways while also staying true to what Halo was when it first arrived on the scene 20 years ago. The final product is a game that is simultaneously seeping with nostalgia while also feeling like the next generation of Halo that we have been waiting for.