‘Halo Infinite’ Won’t Be At Major Xbox Event Next Month

Last month, Microsoft announced X018, bringing back the fan-event from last-generation. In addition, it teased a special episode of Inside Xbox for the event that will come packing special reveals and announcements.

That said, there will be no Halo Infinite news or information included.

The news comes way of 343 Industries’ Community Director Brian Jarrard, who revealed via a fan interaction on Twitter that the studio has no plans to rock the show with anything Halo Infinite.

I’d love to start getting more info out there, and we’re talking internally about what/when/where/how, but nothing currently planned for X018. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) October 9, 2018

It’s worth noting that Jarrard may simply be saying this so 343 Industries can come with a curveball next month in the form of some Halo Infinite news. But, while this is possible, there’s no good reason it would be the case. If 343 Industries did indeed have something for X018, wouldn’t he just avoid the question completely, and surprise everyone at the show?

Whatever the case, if there is no Halo Infinite at X018, that means we likely won’t be seeing anything from it until E3 2019, which is next June. It’s possible a trailer or some information trickles out before then, but given we are dealing with one of Microsoft’s marquee franchises, it will likely keep its cards to its chest for the bigger stage.

For those that don’t know: Halo Infinite is the upcoming sequel of Halo 5: Guardians and the third part of the Reclaimer Saga. In development for Xbox One and PC, the game is being pitch as having a more human story than the previous game, and will also double down on the face of the series: Master Chief.

Production for the game can be traced all the way back to 2015, but it wasn’t revealed until E3 2018, and even that was a small teaser.

We currently don’t know much about the game, but we do know it will not feature loot boxes.

In development for Xbox One, PC, and possibly the next-gen Xbox system, Halo Infinite currently is without a release date or even a release window.