Microsoft Teases What To Expect From Halo Infinite on Xbox Scarlett

We’ve seen Halo Infinite two years in a row at E3, yet we still don’t know much about the game. However, at the recent E3 showing last month, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries did reveal the game is an Xbox Scarlett launch title, meaning it will be shipping sometime holiday 2020 on the next-gen Xbox alongside PC and Xbox One. And, as you would expect, the game runs best on Scarlett, and is in “prime position” to take advantage of the system’s powerful innards. That said, just because a lot of attention is going towards the Scarlett version doesn’t mean the Xbox One version will take a backseat.

“We’re not talking today about features in Halo Infinite, but what I can share is our first-party studios have direct access to the team working on Project Scarlett, and the Halo team gets first access to what’s running on the hardware,” said Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty while speaking to Eurogamer. “So they are in prime position to take advantage of the things Scarlett will offer, but as you pointed out we also want to make sure people who own an Xbox One get a game which runs well up and down the Xbox family. But it plays best on Scarlett.”

Booty continued, teasing what Scarlett means for the new installment in the long-running sci-fi shooter series:

“Start to think about things like bringing a bigger density of life to a world. We know the kind of game Halo is, the kind of detail in there. Think about bringing more density and variety to the light inside its world. Think about not having to create artificial design things to mask some of the limitations of the hardware and just bring things off of the SSD as fast as they’re needed on screen.”

As you can, Booty isn’t divulging any super revealing details, but what is said is interesting nonetheless. There’s obviously going to be differences between the Xbox One and Xbox Scarlett versions of the game, the question is: how big will the differences be?

Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Scarlett, and PC sometime next holiday season. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.