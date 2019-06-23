New Halo Infinite Timeline and Story Details Possibly Discovered

Some interesting story and timeline Halo Infinite details have been seemingly discovered, shedding further light on the upcoming Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One, and PC sci-fi shooter. The discoveries come way of eagle-eyed fans who noticed that the “Discover Hope” trailer shown off at E3 2019 takes place after 2561, which would mean three years after the events of Halo 5: Guardians. Meanwhile, the trailer before that, shown off at E3 2018, featured a Pelican screen with the data of 5/27/2560, which means the new trailer revealed earlier this month takes place at least 16 months after the events of the E3 2018 trailer. And as one fan points out, it’s probably even longer given the Marine’s reaction in Discover Hope.

Further, it looks like humanity made a last stand on Zeta Halo, and well, lost. Combine this with the new trailer and there seems to be a suggestion this will be one of the darker games in the series, and possibly feature a guerrilla warfare effort like seen in Reach.

Meanwhile, another fan points out that the new trailer adds more questions than answers. It looks like in the trailer Master Chief is looking at the aftermath of a massive battle on the ring, but there’s a lot of unanswered questions around this. For one, what caused the battle and why is the ring destroyed? How did Master Chief get into space? And lastly, is Cortana to back normal? As you will know, the end of the trailer possibly suggests she is, but surely this is a misdirection.

As you can see, there’s a lot of questions and not a lot of answers. And unfortunately, 343 Industries has hardly shed any details on the game, especially its story, leaving players looking for clues and trying to connect the dots themselves. Hopefully this will change soon, but I reckon we won’t see and hear more about the game in a meaningful fashion until next E3.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox Scarlett, Xbox One, and PC. It is currently scheduled to release sometime holiday 2020 as a Xbox Scarlett launch title. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

Source: Reddit