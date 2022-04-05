New Halo Infinite Update Available Now, Patch Notes Unveiled

A new update for Halo Infinite is available to download right now across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms. Prior to the arrival of Season 2 of Halo Infinite, which is set to kick off early next month, developer 343 Industries has pushed out a new patch this afternoon. And while this isn’t the biggest update for the game that we’ve seen since its release last year, it does feature a couple of notable tweaks.

In general, this new update for Halo Infinite features fixes for both the campaign and multiplayer. On the campaign front, not many fixes have rolled out other than one that could prevent save files from being wiped. With multiplayer, 343 has primarily opted to try to fix cheating that has continued to come about in Halo Infinite with this patch.

Other than these adjustments, 343 has also now fixed some animations in Halo Infinite as well. HDR, Quick Resume, and other features have also been slightly tweaked as well to perform better than in the past.

If you’d like to find the full patch notes for this new Halo Infinite update, you can view them down below. You can also check out our own thoughts on the game in our official review right here.

GLOBAL

First-person animations, including reloading and clambering, now appear smoother at all framerates.

The following sound effects are louder in the audio mix for both multiplayer and campaign: Enemies throwing grenades The Needler’s supercombine Player Ravager completing its charge

Multiple improvements to Quick Resume on Xbox Series X|S consoles including increased reliability of reconnecting to Halo Infinite’s multiplayer and customization services. Players who have purchased Halo Infinite’s campaign digitally should also see less prompts to purchase Campaign after using Quick Resume.

Players who did not receive an Achievement after completing its requirements should see it unlock after updating and launching Halo Infinite.

Improvements to Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) output on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Color accuracy improvements when playing on a PC with an AMD GPU and FreeSync capable monitor(s). If you want to play with HDR enabled, ensure it is enabled HDR in Windows and the AMD Radeon Software/Settings.

Stability improvements for Xbox One consoles.

Launching Halo Infinite with an out-of-date PC graphics driver will now direct players to download Halo Support’s recommended drivers.

PCs with Intel Integrated Graphics hardware may experience less graphical corruptions. Intel Integrated Graphics are below Halo Infinite’s minimum system specifications. Gameplay on this hardware may be functional but is likely not performant.



MULTIPLAYER

Improved cheat detection and other anti-cheat improvements.

Sound effects for receiving damage as well as enemy footsteps and gunfire are now louder in multiplayer’s audio mix.

The Combat Sensor’s range has increased from 18 meters to 24 meters in Big Team Battle (BTB).

Added new telemetry to help our developers gather more information on shot registration issues. Read the development team’s in-depth analysis of these issues and their plans for future mitigations: Halo Infinite’s Online Experience.

After receiving a matchmaking ban, players can select the Play button in any matchmaking playlist to see when their ban will end. This expiration time will be in the MM/DD/YY format and PT time. For more information on Halo Infinite bans and how to submit a ban appeal, see How to Appeal a Ban.

The Optimal Polish Initiated armor coating is now available for all players who have submitted a valid code on Halo Waypoint. More information about this promotional offer can be found at OPI’s blog. If you encounter any issues with this promotion, contact amazonhelp@opixboxrewards.com.

Players standing on destroyed vehicles will no longer experience stuttering or desyncs.

Matchmaking playlists now reflect accurate Estimated Wait times.

The Post-Game Carnage Report (PGCR) will now reflect the correct winning team after online matches.

CAMPAIGN