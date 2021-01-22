Halo: The Master Chief Collection Reveals Season 5 Start Date

✖

After a highly-successful 2020 that saw every game in the series finally come to PC, 343 Industries has now finally revealed when the next season is set to kick off in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Fortunately, if you’ve been patiently waiting for this fifth Season of content to arrive, you don’t have much longer to go.

Announced on the official Halo account on Twitter, 343 Industries divulged that Season 5 of Halo: The Master Chief Collection will kick off next week on Wednesday, January 27. The season will bring with it a variety of new challenges, armor unlocks, and weapon skins for players to unlock. Season 5 will also center mostly around Halo 3 and Halo Reach, with each receiving a number of new unlocks to be specific.

Season 5 of MCC arrives for free in just one week! Featuring:

🛡️ 80 pieces of armor to unlock across Halo 3 and Reach

👥 Brand new weapon skins

🤼 A fresh set of Seasonal Challenges with 4 unique rewards

🎮 On Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC

🔥 And more! All live on January 27th. pic.twitter.com/873FKJ23fe — Halo (@Halo) January 22, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with what a Season in Halo: The Master Chief Collection is, it’s essentially a set period of time that allows users to acquire new content in a handful of games contained within this remastered collection. Throughout 2020, Seasons would tend to kick off alongside the release of a new Halo entry in The Master Chief Collection on PC. After 343 Industries ended up adding all of the games to MCC on PC, however, it revealed that it would be continuing this Season format well into the future.

For now, 343 Industries has announced that it has an internal roadmap for Seasons planned out throughout 2021. At the current trajectory, Halo: The Master Chief Collection should last up until Season 10. After this point, the 343 has said that it doesn’t know if it will continue with new Seasons. We’ll likely hear more about this though as we continue throughout the year.

Even though Seasons might have largely first started to work in tandem with Halo releases on PC, Season 5 will still be available across all platforms that MCC is available on. This means that once Season 5 starts next week, players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will be able to get in on the action.

Are you planning to dive into this new Season in Halo: The Master Chief Collection next week? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.