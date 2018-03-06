This Massive Halo Multiplayer Project Is Almost Finished, and Free

Update: It should be noted right away that update 0.6 is still undergoing extensive testing, and is not yet available. At the time of writing, I incorrectly assumed that the “feature complete” version of ElDewrito was live; it is not. A developer from the ElDewrito team reached out to us and kindly pointed out the error of our implication, and stated that version 0.6 is closer to launch than ever before. You can stay up to date with the project here through the official blog.

Last night we learned that the popular Halo multiplayer mod project “ElDewrito” is feature complete, which is to say that it is in a finalized state, and ready to be tested. Players can now download ElDewrito for free, and participate in custom multiplayer Halo matches with their friends on PC. You’ll be able play on classic maps, new maps, and tons of fan-created maps and game modes. If you’re talented enough, you and your friends can also create your own maps or game types using the included Forge tool! You can find more information and download EdDewrito right here.

Here’s what team member RabidSquabbit had to say in the recent update post: “We are at a state where we now consider the game to be ‘Feature Complete.’ All of the major bugs that we’ve committed to fixing have been fixed. All of the features that we committed to adding, have been added. No more features will be added.

“We are going to enter a short, exhaustive, ‘Regression Testing’ cycle where we test every feature that we have added over the past two years. The only commits that will occur between now and release will be fixes for bugs found during the regression testing cycle. The reason this is necessary is because over time, parts of the code have changed, been refactored, moved, etc. We need to ensure that we haven’t broken anything along the way. One of our main devs, unk_1, once said ‘I can’t overstate how much i just molested the engine over the last 2 weeks. It needs to be tested like a lot.’ And that’s what we’ll be doing.”

As stated, though, you don’t have to wait for that testing to be completed. You can download ElDewrito now, for free, and start playing some neo-classical Halo with your buds right away. If you’re still confused as to what exactly we’re dealing with here, here’s the lowdown from ElDewrito’s official site:

What is it?

ElDewrito is a community-made mod for Halo Online, a cancelled free Halo 3 derived PC game for the Russian market. It allows the game to be played in player-hosted servers and aims to restore removed features, fix bugs and glitches, and add mod support.

Fan Favourite Maps

Featuring classic Halo 3 maps like Valhalla and Guardian alongside brand new maps Edge and Reactor with an assortment of community creations on top.

Truly Free