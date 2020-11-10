Halo TV Series Shares First Glimpse of Master Chief's Helmet

✖

After waiting out the long filming hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew of Showtime's live-action Halo TV series are back on set and ready to continue working. The show's official Twitter account confirmed on Tuesday that production is underway once again. Along with the message of the restart, the Halo series also shared the first glimpse of Master Chief's iconic helmet. The photo features series star Pablo Schreiber wearing the bottom half of the classic helmet, almost as if it's just a mask.

Schreiber also shared the photo to his personal Instagram account, along with a message of excitement about the conclusion of production. "We're baaaack," he wrote in the post. "On set for [Halo on Showtime]. Let's finish this fight!"

While this image doesn't offer a look at the full helmet that will be worn by Schreiber's character on the show, it does go a long way toward proving that Master Chief's style won't be undergoing any unnecessary changes. The mask portion of the helmet looks almost identical to the one featured in the game, so there's hope that the entire suit will be close to the original.

In addition to Schreiber, Halo stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halset and Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Bentley Kalu as Spartan Vannak-134, Natasha Culzac as Spartan Riz-028, and Kate Kennedy as Spartan Kai-125.

The cast is assembled. The table reads are complete. Production on the @Showtime Halo series is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/KNrPLYx260 — Halo on Showtime (@SHO_Halo) November 8, 2019

Production on the Halo series initially kicked off back in November 2019. The show's Twitter account shared a photo of the main cast, along with the message that table reads had been completed and production was about to begin. Of course, things got shut down just a few months later with the onset of COVID-19.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Showtime has in store with this live-action Halo series? What do you think of Master Chief's helmet so far? Let us know in the comments!