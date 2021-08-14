Halo TV Series Will Show a Side of Master Chief Not Seen in Games

✖

The Halo series planned to premiere on Paramount+ next year will offer a portrayal of Master Chief that people have yet to see compared to what’s been shown in the games, and through this, we’ll see a side of the iconic protagonist that we haven’t been able to experience in that medium. Kiki Wolfkill, the studio head of transmedia at 343 Industries, said as much recently while discussing some of the challenges associated with bringing Master Chief to something like a live-action series.

Wolfkill spoke to IGN about the Halo TV series during an interview which opened with some comments about Master Chief and the version of the character that we’ll see when the show releases in 2022. The transmedia boss has spoken about the challenges of this adaptation process before and did so again recently by saying that one of the biggest challenges has been portraying Master Chief in a way that has people outside of his suit, not in it.

“Probably the biggest challenge with adapting the game is, the game is designed to put you in Chief's armor,” Wolfkill said. “What we're asking people to do with the show is sort of sit back, and we're going to present a side of Chief that you just don't get to play in the game.”

Despite there being these sorts of challenges when it comes to adapting Halo and Master Chief and everything else involved to a TV show, Wolfkill said there’s essentially “no room to panic” when you consider the other factors and goals present in the process.

“For me, what gets me through it is focusing on where we need to get to, right? And focusing on what we want to be able to devlier and why,” Wolfkill said when asked about the stress and pressures of working on the show. “The ‘why’ of it is really important. For the television series, we want to be able to do something new in Halo, and we want people to be able to experience it differently, and there’s such a responsibility, and there’s also just the personal, you know, drive of wanting to create something amazing. And you bring all those things together, and there’s sort of no room to panic.”

We’ve seen only glimpses of Master Chief’s design in the Halo show in the past via quick looks at his helmet, though we know it’ll be Pablo Schreiber in Master Chief’s suit since he’s who’s been cast to play the character. Most recently, the show’s showrunners exited the series.