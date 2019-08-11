Halo Reveals New Photo of Master Chief Actor Pablo Schreiber

Over a decade ago, the fan-favorite series Halo was at the forefront of making console gamers embrace the multiplayer revolution that many PC players were already enjoying. The Halo series made the Xbox and followup consoles must-own systems for gamers, and helped cement Microsoft as a powerhouse in the industry. Now Showtime is hoping to recapture that magic for the live-action series adapting the series for television.

Though the series won’t be released for sometime, the official Halo account from 343 Industries is already teasing what’s to come, revealing a brand new image of Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber. Check it out below!

#ThrowbackThursday to the time @schreiber_pablo told us he was gonna wear something nice. Thanks for stopping by the studio for a visit, Chief 👊 pic.twitter.com/XBOjQd0DPV — Halo (@Halo) August 8, 2019

It goes without saying that video game adaptations can get dicey, to put it mildly. After all, many fans have endured films like Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, and *shudders* The Super Mario Bros. Movie. But a live-action TV series might be able to capture the nuance inherent to Halo franchise and its sprawling storyline. So don’t expect the show to take a left turn when adapting the games, as stated by Showtime president Gary Levine.

“There’s all kinds of new drama that we will be exploring but we will stay faithful to the canon,” Levine explained to Deadline at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. “We’re not going to violate anything that’s in the canon.”

To that end, Levine explained that the production is working closely with the stewards of the Halo franchise.

“We’ve been lucky to have 343 Industries working with us every step of the way,” Levine said. “They’ve been a great resource for suggesting things that we weren’t aware of and also at times to say sometimes something violates something in the canon.”

343 Industries’ Head of Transmedia Kiki Wolfkill explained in the official announcement that they plan to make this a faithful adaptation of the fan-favorite game series.

“As we think about what it means to bring videogame franchises to movie or TV – the biggest challenge can often be finding the right balance between moments fans have already experienced and moments that have yet to be experienced through a different medium, perspective, or creative lens,” Wolfkill wrote. “We are excited to navigate these creative waters to bring you something that is both respectful of what you already know and love, but also new and surprising and enthralling.”

Halo is currently scheduled to debut in the spring of 2021 on Showtime.