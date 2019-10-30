New Harry Potter Video Game Revealed

A new Harry Potter game is in development, but you may never get to play it. More specifically, Chinese games company NetEase has revealed that it’s working with Warner Bros. to develop a new Harry Potter game, dubbed Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a brand-new experience that’s being made for iOS and Android. According to NetEase and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Harry Potter: Magic Awakening is a card game with role-playing elements. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if the game is coming to western markets.

According to the game’s official website, which is in Chinese, the story of Harry Potter: The Magic Awakening begins a few years after the Second Wizarding World War, when the player receives a letter of acceptance from Hogwarts. In other words, you play as a first-year Hogwarts student in the game.

“In the game, as the player grows, players can learn new spells, get to know more outstanding companions, and use their magic knowledge to design unique strategies and spell combinations. Master the technique and timing of the spell release to deal with the increasingly difficult trials and the increasingly stimulating wizard matchups,” reads an official description of the game.

“Harry Potter: Magic Awakening will bring back all the spells, characters and magical animals that fans know and love, and present them in a unique visual image,” says NetEase of the game. “We are honored to be working with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and can’t wait to let fans experience this new world of magic.”

