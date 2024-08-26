New Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Trailer Has Tons of Callbacks to the Movies

The latest trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is perfect for those who love the Harry Potter movies. Set to launch in a little over a week, Quidditch Champions will be the first dedicated Quidditch video game that has come about since 2003’s Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup. Now, for those who might be on the fence (or are unfamiliar) with Quidditch Champions, publisher WB Games is showing how it relates to both the Harry Potter movies and books.

Viewable below, this new video for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions features iconic moments from the Harry Potter films that have been recreated in-game. Not only can characters like Harry Potter, Ron Weasely, and Draco Malfoy be used in Quidditch Champions, but other locales that are represented in the movies have been carefully crafted. Outside of just the movies, WB Games also says it’s included locations that have only ever been mentioned in the novels. All of these familiar aspects can be combined with new ones, too, as players can look to create their own unique “Champion” and climb through the Quidditch ranks.

As mentioned, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is nearly set to release and will arrive on September 3rd for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is also in the works but won’t arrive until later in 2024. Additionally, those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus can expect to snag Quidditch Champions for free as part of their subscription in September.

Alongside this new Quidditch Champions trailer, you can check out the game’s official synopsis and list of features at the bottom of the page.

“Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Take to the sky as one of the classic positions—Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater—each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.