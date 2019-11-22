Hearthstone and Teamfight Tactics Streamer Disguised Toast Leaves Twitch for Facebook

Twitch lost another one of its biggest streamers this week after Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang announced that he’d be leaving the platform, though the streamer isn’t following others to Mixer. Instead, he announced on Friday that he’s moving to Facebook Gaming. His announcement was shared similarly to the news from others when he released a video on Twitter that confirmed the move, but he went about the announcement in a different way by donating his production budget instead of making a flashy 30-second video.

Disguised Toast’s video can be seen below where the streamer who’s known for his Hearthstone and Teamfight Tactics content announced his move to Facebook Gaming from Twitch. He said at the start that he was moving platforms, though it wasn’t until the end when he said where he’d be going. Instead, much of the video was about his decision to donate his $20,000 production budget to a children’s hospital.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Originally, we had a production budget for this announcement because every time a streamer moves, they have this really cool produced video,” Disguised Toast said. “And here I am in a hotel room filming this. What ended up happening was we had $20K production budget, and I took that check and drove down to the Children’s Hospital and gave it to them.”

Big news, I’m moving. Excited to reach more people around the world, continue to give back and lose bets to chat. A new chapter at https://t.co/FthHmggxy4. pic.twitter.com/bFjMbX3XYt — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) November 22, 2019

The streamer added that his fans would care about where he was moving to more than they would about how the announcement was made. He then told his followers that he was moving to Facebook Gaming.

Seeing a streamer leave Twitch is far from uncommon now as more and more of these announcements have been happening lately. Ninja was the first major streamer to leave Twitch for Mixer and kicked off a following of others who went to stream on Microsoft’s platform. Twitch streamer Shroud followed when he left for Mixer in October, and FaZe Ewok left for Mixer just over a week ago.

Amid all these transitions though, Facebook Gaming is still an unexpected destination for the streamer. Disguised Toast has over 1.3 million followers on his Twitch channel, though it remains to be seen how many of them will transition over to Facebook to watch his Hearthstone, Teamfight Tactics, and Pokemon Sword and Shield streams there.