‘Heavy Burger’ For Nintendo Switch Mixes Retro Gaming Nostalgia With Multiplayer Mayhem

It’s funny how smaller multiplayer experiences seem to be taking over the gaming world. We’ve already been waiting like crazy for Killer Queen Black to arrive on Nintendo Switch; and we can’t get enough of Super Mario Party as well. But now, Johnny Turbo and Flying Tiger Entertainment are bringing something new to the party — along with something old-school.

The company has introduced Heavy Burger, a ridiculous local multiplayer game that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this month. It introduces a new experience from the team, while using a number of assets from various Data East games. (Flying Tiger has also re-released a number of these games to the Switch over the past few months, including Caveman Ninja and Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja.)

The game features “retro pieces” from titles like Burgertime, Karate Champ, Lock ‘n Chase, Heavy Barrel, Side Pocket and Bad Dudes, all combined together in a game where players compete to capture cash on an enclosed map while avoiding obstacles and enemy attacks. Here’s the official game description:

Play as Peter Pepper, the burger-boppin’ hero of Burger Time! He’s not your classic little chef anymore. Wield shotguns, laser rifles, pistols, and machine guns as you lay waste to your opponents in a desperate tug-of-war to THE BANK! Snag the prized MONEY BAG as you release hoards of prisoners while leaping over bottomless pits in the Heavy Burger arena.

Battle the grenade-tossing Green Men from Heavy Barrel as they blast through reinforced steel onto the cliffside fortress. Dodge over hundreds of rounds as tanks and turrets pepper the battlefield.

Shoot explosive pool balls at your friends in a level inspired by Side Pocket. Sink ’em all for an extra dose of chaos!

Crush your enemies under the enormous weight of falling burger pieces while blasting Pickles, Eggs, and Hot Dogs in the BurgerTime arena.

Navigate a procedurally-generated and fully destructible maze while running from cops, dodging explosive cars, and collecting major coin in the Lock ‘N Chase level.

Dodge mad charging bulls, high flying kicks, and a discerning judge’s eye in the Karate Champ arena. Watch the crowd roar as you pummel your opponents.

Skirt through heavy traffic, roundhouse kicks, and flaming ninjas as you speed boost to your final destination, THE BANK, in the Bad Dudes arena. Deposit that coin with the help of President bank manager Ronnie himself. Take a free ride in his chopper and bask in the glory of HEAVY BURGER MADNESS on the White House lawn.

An exact release date and price wasn’t given yet, but the game is up on the eShop, so it should be sometime this month. You can see it in action in the trailer above!