One of Hasbro’s Most Famous Toy Lines Is Getting Its First Live-Action Movie Ever

Hasbro Entertainment has announced the next steps in their strategy to adapt its library of intellectual properties into new film and television projects. We already know about development on the live-action film adaptation of Magic: The Gathering, the acclaimed trading card game, which will be written by Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald. This project is part of a larger ambition by Hasbro and Legendary Entertainment to create a shared cinematic and television universe based on Magic: The Gathering. And like toy competitors Mattel, Hasbro are now sending out their other big guns for adaptation.

Amazon MGM Studios and Hasbro Entertainment are collaborating on a live-action film adaptation of the iconic My Little Pony franchise, marking the first time the beloved toy line will be brought to the big screen in a live-action format. This development, confirmed by Variety, signifies a major expansion for a property that has captivated generations of fans since its initial launch. My Little Pony originated as a line of colorful plastic ponies, distinguished by their vibrant manes, tails, and unique “cutie marks” on their flanks, representing their individual personalities and special talents. Since its debut in 1983, the brand has grown into a global phenomenon, evolving through several distinct generations, each introducing new designs, characters, and storylines.

Beyond the toys, the My Little Pony franchise has spawned numerous animated television series, direct-to-video specials, and two animated feature films. The original toy line in the 1980s was accompanied by animated specials and the first television series, establishing the core concept of ponies living in a whimsical land. This early animated content helped solidify the brand’s appeal, showcasing the ponies’ adventures and the power of their friendships.

The franchise experienced a significant resurgence with My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, an animated series that premiered in 2010 and garnered an unexpectedly large adult fanbase known as “bronies” alongside its younger audience. This particular series was praised for its sophisticated writing, complex character development, and exploration of mature themes within its fantastical setting. The success of Friendship Is Magic led to My Little Pony: The Movie, a theatrical animated release that brought the characters from the popular series to the big screen. More recently, My Little Pony: A New Generation debuted on Netflix, introducing a new cast of characters and a revamped storyline, which reimagined the world and its magical elements for a contemporary audience.

My Little Pony Joins Hasbro’s New Wave of TV and Film Adaptations

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The My Little Pony project is part of a larger ambition by Hasbro and Legendary Entertainment to create a shared cinematic and television universe based on Magic: The Gathering. Additionally, an animated Magic: The Gathering series is in development at Netflix, with Terry Matalas, known for his work on Marvel’s Vision Quest, serving as writer and executive producer. Matalas recently shared that the animated series has completed its scripts and is moving into the casting and animatics phases, emphasizing that a CGI approach was chosen to effectively render the game’s expansive worlds and planes of existence.

Another significant adaptation underway is a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series at Netflix, titled The Forgotten Realms. Shawn Levy is attached as a producer, with Drew Crevello serving as writer and showrunner. This series aims to delve into the tabletop RPG’s most iconic fantasy setting, potentially incorporating familiar characters and storylines, although insiders have indicated it will not be directly related to the 2023 film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Furthermore, the classic board game Clue is also set for a cinematic reboot, with Sony’s TriStar Pictures and Hasbro Entertainment collaborating on the feature film. Reports indicate that Zach Cregger, director of Barbarian, is in talks to direct the Clue reboot, although the project has been quiet for a while.

