Rematch Players Get an Update on 2 Long-Awaited Features

Rematch developer Sloclap has revealed that a new update for the hit soccer game can be expected next week, but a future update has fans even more excited. The update next week kicks things off with bug fixes, and a follow-up patch will work on improving netcode. However, the big reveal in Sloclap’s post is the reveal of a highly requested feature, and when players can expect it: crossplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many were disappointed when Rematch did not launch with crossplay. Sloclap was quick to reassure fans that this feature was planned for the game, and the development team was working on it. Rematch will reportedly have crossplay implemented within the next six to nine weeks, allowing players to play against one another across all platforms.

Another major feature that fans have been asking for in Rematch is coming as well, just a little later. Sloclap also revealed that a new ranked queue will come in the next couple of months and may see the inclusion of a 3v3 or 4v4 mode. Sloclap did not want to commit to these new rank queues specifically, as it worries about splitting the fan base.

rematch shooting range gameplay.

Sloclap has already released several updates and hotfixes since the game’s launch to improve Rematch and make it a more robust and exciting experience. Adding crossplay and more ranked options will go a long way toward keeping players interested in the game and getting a larger player base.

Sloclap has also been quick to ban cheaters and patch out exploits. This ensures everyone can have a fair experience. To this end, Rematch will also receive player reporting at the same time that crossplay is added to the game. This will allow players to help Sloclap find those hacking the game to gain an unfair advantage and remove them from Rematch.