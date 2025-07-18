New Ghost Recon Game Confirmed by Ubisoft

A new Ubisoft report details an unexpected reveal of an upcoming Ghost Recon project launch that had not been officially announced. Unfortunately, although this information comes from a Ubisoft shareholder meeting, there are still few officially confirmed details about the game and its definitive release date. The July 10th shareholder meeting, held in Paris, was also notable for separate confrontations where gamers had the opportunity to press CEO Yves Guillemon on topical political issues during a Q&A segment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Usually, dry shareholder meetings aren’t the place where exciting game announcements occur. However, CEO Yves Guillemot, who chaired the meeting, used the Ghost Recon game’s previously unannounced release as a way to illustrate the company’s strategy and financial direction.

“Our objective is to also make strong progress in the growing market, generally speaking, by continuing to enhance our current experiences that we offer—and capitalizing on upcoming launches, such as The Division and Ghost Recon,” said Guillemot.

The game was mentioned again by CFO Frederick Duguet during the meeting’s Q&A section in response to a question about the company’s recent influx of cash from gaming behemoth Tencent.

“[It will be] used for future development of other major brand names. So we’ve got… Ghost Recon is just one example, for our first-person-shooter-type games,” said Duguet.

Back in March, Tencent spent $1.25 billion to acquire a minority stake in Ubisoft. Following the investment, the company announced the creation of a new subsidiary dedicated to enhancing its creative and content offerings.

“This new subsidiary will focus on building game ecosystems designed to become truly evergreen and multi-platform,” said a Ubisoft press release. “Backed by greater investment and boosted creative capacities, it will drive further increases in quality of narrative solo experiences, expand multiplayer offerings with increased frequency of content release, introduce free-to-play touchpoints, and integrate more social features.”

Ubisoft had recently been seeking new investors to help offset the huge losses incurred in the previous year. In its 2024-2025 earnings report, the company reported a nearly $177.8 million loss, attributing it to the bad timing of partnerships.

Courtesy of Ubisoft

This new move to revitalize Ghost Recon, which last received a mainline release in 2019, could be successful in generating excitement for the company’s future among current and former fans. An ambitious project, known as Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Frontline, was previously planned but ultimately scrapped in 2022 as Ubisoft sought to cut costs and consolidate its focus on more successful franchises.

The Q&A section was also notable for several confrontations and exchanges shareholders in attendance had with the company. CEO Yves Guillemont fielded questions about the company’s stance on “wokeness” in the games industry and their position regarding the consumer-protection movement “Stop Killing Games.”

In his answers, Guillemont affirmed a commitment to showcasing characters with “heroic journeys” and said the company was “working on” issues related to online game access. It remains to be seen how the growing movement for gaming rights protections represented by Stop Killing Games will impact the upcoming Ghost Recon sequel.

Industry insiders had previously been aware of the Ghost Recon project, codenamed OVR. Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson reported in March that the game was aiming for a 2025-2026 release, would shift towards a first-person perspective, and would be set during a fictional conflict called the Naiman War.

[H/T Game File]