One of the Best Thrillers of 2025 Is Now Streaming on Hulu

The spring theatrical releases from this year are finally starting to make their streaming premieres. Sinners and A Minecraft Movie recently debuted on HBO Max and Blumhouse’s Drop just arrived on Peacock this past weekend. On Thursday morning, one of the first solid thrillers of 2025 made its way to the world of streaming.

Thursday marked the streaming premiere of 20th Century’s The Amateur, the conspiracy thriller about a man on a mission that’s in way over his head. The movie was released wide in theaters back in April and found some modest success, earning $96 million at the box office. Like all 20th Century Studios films, The Amateur gets its first exclusive streaming window on Hulu, so that will be the only service where you can watch it for some time.

The Amateur comes from Penny Dreadful and Black Mirror director James Hawes, based on the 1981 book from Robert Littell. It stars Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek as a CIA cryptographer who essentially blackmails his way into a field position after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. With very little experience, he heads out to track down the assailants responsible for her death.

In addition to Malek, The Amateur boasts an all-star cast that includes Superman star Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, and Laurence Fishburne.

If you want to check out The Amateur but don’t have a subscription to Hulu, you can sign up for one here.

