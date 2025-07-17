Canceled Marvel Show Finally Available In Full On DVD (But There’s A Catch)

Fans of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. hoping to finally own the entire series in one physical package have gotten their wish, but it comes with a major catch. A complete, seven-season DVD collection of the beloved Marvel show has surfaced for sale on Walmart’s website. However, this isn’t an official new release from Marvel Studios. Instead, the box set is a bootlegged version being sold by a third-party retailer on the platform, meaning its availability is likely to be short-lived once the listing is discovered and removed by Disney’s legal team. Still, the existence of this unofficial collection highlights the strong fan demand for a product that Marvel Studios has yet to provide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was the first live-action television series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, running for seven seasons on ABC from 2013 to 2020. The show famously began with the resurrection of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) following his death in The Avengers and followed his team as they dealt with the fallout of MCU events. However, its connection to the mainline MCU became increasingly complicated over its run. The show’s later seasons, which involved extensive time travel and alternate realities, ultimately created a timeline that diverged significantly from the events of the films, most notably by not acknowledging the five-year “Blip” from Avengers: Infinity War. This divergence has left the show in a state of canonical limbo.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. status was further complicated when Marvel Studios took over the television side of the business, tasked with creating Disney+ TV shows that would be deeply coupled with theatrical stories. From that moment on, every TV show produced by the previous iteration of Marvel Television was mostly scraped from canon. While Marvel Studios has reintegrated the Netflix Defenders Saga shows into the official MCU timeline on Disney+, thanks to Daredevil: Born Again, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. remains conspicuously absent. This has fueled years of fan debate and left the show’s dedicated following feeling ignored by the current studio leadership.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Is Long Due the Recognition It Deserves

Image courtesy of ABC

The fact that a market exists for a bootleg DVD set is a testament to the powerful legacy of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. While the series began as a procedural firmly in the shadow of the MCU films, it quickly evolved into one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects, developing a core team of agents into a deeply compelling found family. Over 136 episodes, characters like Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), and Daisy “Quake” Johnson (Chloe Bennet) underwent complex long-form arcs that are simply not possible in a two-hour movie, making them fan-favorite additions to the MCU. Furthermore, the series was celebrated for constantly reinventing itself with thematic arcs that introduced classic comic book concepts long before the MCU movies.

The cast of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has remained fiercely proud of the show and has consistently championed its return. Clark Gregg famously clapped back at Disney CEO Bob Iger‘s claim that Marvel hadn’t been on television “at any significant level” before Disney+, showcasing the pride the team takes in their work. Brett Dalton, who played Grant Ward, has also expressed his eagerness for a reunion, echoing fan sentiments. Plus, Adrianne Palicki, who played the fan-favorite agent Bobbi Morse, revealed that she was originally in talks to either appear in the films or lead her own spinoff. That spinoff, titled Marvel’s Most Wanted, even filmed a pilot in 2016 before it was ultimately shelved, a victim of shifting network priorities.

All seven seasons of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are currently streaming on Disney+.

Do you think Marvel Studios should revive Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. somehow? Let us know in the comments!