Helldivers 2 Update for February 10 Brings Back Popular Enemy and More

A new update for Helldivers 2 has today released and makes some pretty major changes to the popular co-op shooter. As of this week, Helldivers 2 is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its initial launch on PS5 and PC platforms. With this milestone now reached, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has opted to push out a sizable new patch for the game that most notably brings a new enemy type into the picture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Available now, update version 6.0.3 for Helldivers 2 adds the Cyborgs as the latest faction for players to take on. Super Earth is specifically invading Cyberstan, the home planet of the Cyborgs, to take down the robotic foes at the source. Players will be tasked with destroying the factories that create the Cyborgs throughout Cyberstan while also doing battle with upgraded versions of the bots that come with new weapons.

“In an unprecedented and unforeseeable event, the Cyborgs have returned to once again threaten the liberty and sovereignty of Super Earth and its inhabitants,” says the description of the new Machinery of Oppression content drop. “The Helldivers have been ordered to take on the dark and grim streets of Cyberstan’s cities and stop this collusion of bots and Cyborgs in its tracks!”

Beyond the addition of the Cyborgs, Arrowhead has also made a handful of other changes to Helldivers 2 with this update. A lone balance alteration has been made to C4 charges, while the rest of the patch is tied to rectifying various bugs and crashes that players have been running into frequently.

To get a look at everything that has been tweaked with this new Helldivers 2 update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Play video

Balancing

B/MD C4 Pack

Increase Demolition Force of C4 from 30 to 40

Fixes

Crash Fixes

Fixed a rare missile related crash

Fixed a crash that could occur when finishing mission with a Convoy objective

Fixed a crash on “Rapid Acquisition” and “Confiscate Assets” Missions

Fixed a crash would could occur on startup or shutdown

Fixed a rare crash which could occur when entering the ship

Weapons & Stratagem Fixes

Fixed SH-51 Directional Shield sometimes not making any noise

Fixed a bug where reloading the R-72 Censor caused the camera to attach inside of the barrel of the weapon

Fixed LAS-16 Trident not displaying hit effects on environment objects

Gunship Facilities are now properly destroyed by the democratic might of the Hellbomb

Removed a hatch close to the Bastion Tank gunner door that could mistakenly feed mission-critical material into the ammunition compartment of the tank

Miscellaneous Fixes