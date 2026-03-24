Hello Kitty Island Adventure Adds New Region & Characters with Second Major Expansion

When Hello Kitty Island Adventure released for Switch and PC back in January 2025, it quickly became a new favorite for Animal Crossing fans. The cozy adventure game lets players befriend and explore with iconic Sanrio characters. Its relaxing gameplay loop features collecting, decorating, completing friendship quests, and unlocking new areas as you roam. In September 2025, the game got its first new DLC, Wheatflour Wonderland. Now, players are about to have a brand-new excuse to dive back into Hello Kitty Island Adventure once more.

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Now available on mobile, PC, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and PS5, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is expanding once again. Today, Sunblink and Sanrio announced the second major DLC expansion for the cozy Sanrio life sim. The new City Town DLC for Hello Kitty Island Adventure will arrive on April 16th for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, and PC. It will add a brand-new metropolis region full of new shops, new friends, and new visitors to unlock.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Announces New City Town DLC

Image courtesy of Sunblink and Sanrio

The City Town DLC will add a vibrant new metropolis region to Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Players who buy the DLC will be able to explore City Town, which adds 30+ hours of new story content, plus 90 new quests. That’s in addition to the joy of exploring those towering buildings and checking out all the new recipes in the big city. The DLC also brings in Sanrio’s cute bunny character, U*SA*HA*NA, who will be your guide to city life. Leveling up your friendship with this new character will unlock new rewards and benefits up through Level 35.

U*SA*HA*NA will help you renovate and run your own cafe. The Imagination Cafe is another exciting addition from the City Town DLC, giving players a space to serve up adorable new treats. Recipes include boba tea, mochi, and dango. But the Imagination Cafe isn’t the only new shop in City Town. Various Sanrio characters will need your help opening up their own brand new shops, for a total of 7 new venues offering up plushies, arcade games, and more. From the looks of the trailer, we’ll even get to play some of those arcade games right inside Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Image courtesy of Sunblink and Sanrio

The new region will also give players new spaces to decorate. You can attract new visitors to City Town by preparing cozy apartments in the colorful Rainbow Tower. Meet the right requirements, and you’ll meet new characters like Pannya-chan, Buppyu-kun, and more. Sunblink and Sanrio are even teasing a “mysterious cameo guest” for this DLC. No doubt Sanrio fans will have plenty of theories about who else might be joining us with this new expansion.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure‘s new City Town DLC will release on April 16th for PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PS5. The price hasn’t yet been announced, but the game’s prior DLC, Wheatflour Wonderland, is $14.99. It’s likely we’ll see similar pricing for this second major expansion to the cozy life sim.

Are you excited to have an excuse to jump back into Hello Kitty Island Adventure when the new DLC arrives? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!