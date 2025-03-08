7 Sanrio Characters We Want in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

While Hello Kitty Island Adventure already has a great lineup of beloved Sanrio characters, we can’t help but dream about a few more making their grand entrance.

From forgotten favorites to fresh new faces, we’ve rounded up a wishlist of characters who deserve their time in the tropical sun. Imagine fashion workshops, flying mice, and pandas plotting their big comeback. Here are some Sanrio cuties we’d love to see move into the island!

Romina

Kuromi’s cool and mysterious older sister deserves a spot in the line-up. As a newer Sanrio character, Romina debuted in 2023 as the edgy, heart-eyed skull-wearing sibling of Kuromi.

Imagine her running a boutique full of punk-inspired outfits or leading you on scavenger hunts for hidden treasures. Unlike Kuromi’s sharp edges, Romina’s ears are softer, and her whole vibe is effortlessly chic. Plus, a sisterly reunion with Kuromi? Absolute perfection. We need her, stat!

Pandapple

Let’s be honest — Pandapple deserves a second chance. This panda, always seen rocking a red apple hat, was once considered a flop in popularity when he debuted in 2002, but that just makes him the ultimate underdog pick.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure could be the perfect place for him to make his grand comeback. He could run a cozy orchard, where you harvest apples and trade them for adorable panda-themed furniture. Sometimes, a game like this is all it takes to make a character go from forgotten to fan-favorite.

Charmmy Kitty

If Hello Kitty gets to be in the game, why not her pet, Charmmy Kitty? This fluffy Persian cat is pure elegance, with her pink bow and key-shaped necklace. She could easily run a pet cafe, where players can pamper island critters and earn exclusive pet-themed decor.

Since she was originally designed with a more ‘realistic’ cat-like behavior in mind, she could introduce fun pet-care elements to the game. Imagine brushing her fur, playing fetch, or even helping her find shiny treasures (she does love sparkly things, after all). Charmmy Kitty would bring an extra dose of feline to the island, and we’re here for it.

Bonbonribbon

Bonbonribbon is a must-have addition. This pink rabbit with a love for ribbons and accessories could be a fashionista NPC. She could run a design workshop where players customize bows, outfits, and accessories as an alternate choice to Tuxedosam’s shop. Her backstory already includes a desire to become an accessory designer, so it would be the perfect in-game feature.

Maybe she could even host seasonal fashion shows where players strut their best outfits down the runway. If you love dressing up your character, you’d absolutely want Bonbonribbon to move in.

Hummingmint

This sweet little fawn would bring major cottagecore vibes to the island. Hummingmint, inspired by Scandinavian design, is all about peaceful forest living. Just imagine her surrounded by fields of flowers, offering players botanical-themed quests. She could introduce a gardening mechanic where players grow rare flowers, attract adorable critters, and craft beautiful floral decorations.

Plus, with her Scandinavian origins, she could bring unique cultural elements to the island, like traditional folk-style decorations and winter wonderland events. Hummingmint is the wholesome, nature-loving friend we all need.

Littleforestfellow

My Melody’s distant relative deserves a cozy little home on the island. Littleforestfellow, also known as Melo, has a soothing and soft personality, making him the perfect host for a relaxation retreat. Think hot springs, tea ceremonies, and meditation spots. Melo brings the kind of peace that even the busiest bunnies can’t resist.

As a bonus, his connection to My Melody would add a fun dynamic too. Maybe he could share family stories or offer adorable sibling-style quests?

Picke Bicke

Every game needs a tiny but mighty character, and Picke Bicke, the flying mouse, is exactly that. This pint-sized adventurer was born in the year of the rat and can fly by flapping his oversized ears. He’d make for the perfect travel buddy, guiding you to hard-to-reach locations and offering aerial mini-games.

His mischievous personality would add a fun energy to the game, and his small size would make him an adorable contrast to the other bigger Sanrio characters. Who wouldn’t want a flying mouse friend?