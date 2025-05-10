5 Best Shops in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a shop for every kind of player. This isn’t just a game, it’s a kawaii lifestyle, and you’re the main character. With shops tucked into every corner of the island, it can be hard to know where to spend your precious time (and even more precious coins).

That’s where we come in! We’ve rounded up the best places to shop, snack, and style your way to friendship fame. Let’s dive into the cutest retail therapy this side of Sanrio. Trust us, your inventory is about to get way cuter.

Small Gift Big Smile

If you’re all about home decor and creating the coziest space on the island, Small Gift Big Smile should be your first stop. Run by the ever-sweet My Melody in the Seaside Resort, this furniture store is basically your one-stop shop for island aesthetics. Located right in the Resort Plaza near your spawn point, the shop rotates 11 different furniture items every single day, so there’s always something new to grab. Whether you’re going for cute, classic, or quirky, there’s something for every design style.

What makes this shop even more delightful? During the A Friend Indeed quest, My Melody begins expanding the store for the arrival of My Sweet Piano. Once she arrives, they team up to bring even more style to your surroundings. It’s adorable, it’s wholesome, and your island home will never look the same. Definitely a top-tier spot for interior designers at heart.

Tuxedosam’s Shop

Want to flex your style on Friendship Island? Head over to Tuxedosam’s Shop in the Resort Plaza. This boutique unlocks after completing the Standing Up quest, and it’s all about outfits and style. Inside, you’ll find three mannequins showing off the day’s fashion picks. There are seven new clothing items to choose from daily.

But it doesn’t stop at shopping. Once you hit friendship level 5 and finish the Comic Relief quest, you unlock the Clothing Dye Station. Yes, you can dye your clothes! Complete Tuxedosam’s Dye Upgrade quest, and you’ll be remixing your wardrobe with custom colors in no time. Fashionistas, this is your dream come true. Tuxedosam brings the drip, and lets you tweak it, too. Absolute must-visit if you care about your look.

Piano Plush Pals

Let’s be honest, nothing says Hello Kitty like plushies, and Piano Plush Pals in City Town is every plush collector’s paradise. Run by My Sweet Piano, this shop unlocks after the Piano Plush Pals quest and is located near the Imagination Cafe. Once inside, you can browse an assortment of adorable Plush Pals just waiting to come home with you.

And the best part? Customization! You’ll find the Plush Customizer in the store, where you can personalize your plushie’s look using dye pouches. Each Plush Pal has specific cloth customization options, and changing their look is as simple as walking up and selecting your style. It’s wholesome, and honestly, it might be the most “aww”-worthy stop on the island.

Imagination Cafe

The Imagination Cafe isn’t just about grabbing a snack, it’s a fully functional cooking hub. Run by Usahana in City Town, this place becomes accessible during the A Whole New Menu quest once you reach friendship level 3 with her. Inside, you’ll find the Chef’s Station, where you can whip up treats like mochi, boba, and more using ingredients like rice, tapioca, and shaved ice.

Once you hit level 7 friendship and complete the Imagination Cafe quest, you can actually open the cafe to island residents and visitors. You’ll start seeing characters chilling outside, enjoying your creations. And if you’re lucky, Usahana’s Chef’s Kiss ability might double your dishes, making your cafe even more rewarding. If you love food or fun, this shop’s a flavorful favorite.

Dessert Boat

Craving something sweet? Make your way to the Dessert Boat in Gemstone Mountain, where Pompompurin serves up desserts all day long. It’s tucked away near the Oasis fast travel point in the top-left corner of the map, and it’s worth the journey. Inside, you’ll find the Dessert Machine, where you can craft pudding, ice cream, and other delights using Cactus Cream and other ingredients.

The real magic happens when your friendship with Pompompurin hits level 13. That’s when the Dessert Machine gets an upgrade, allowing you to mix in two additional ingredients for even fancier recipes. These desserts are perfect gifts for island residents, and who doesn’t love giving sweet treats to friends? The Dessert Boat is a hidden gem (pun intended) that delivers major joy.