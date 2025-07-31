Hello Kitty Island Adventure Just Announced Its First DLC (And Everyone Missed It)

Originally released for Apple Arcade, Hello Kitty Island Adventure made a splash when it arrived on PC and Switch earlier this year. The game is also finally headed to PlayStation consoles, giving even more Sanrio fans the chance to live their best Hello Kitty life. Since its release, Hello Kitty Island Adventure has had pretty frequent content updates with new events, areas, and more. But during today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Sunblink revealed the game’s first-ever DLC. Except, it went by so fast, it was easy to miss.

As with most showcases, some announcements got more airtime than others. The new DLC for Hello Kitty Island Adventure had a quick reveal as part of a series of clips for various games headed to Switch and Switch 2. It went by so quickly, even cozy gamers like me might not have fully absorbed this massive news. But yes, it’s true. We’re getting a ton of new content for the cozy Sanrio game. The new Hello Kitty Island Adventure expansion will be called Wheatflour Wonderland. You can check out that 30-second reveal trailer below:

Wheatflour Wonderland will be the first expansion for Hello Kitty Island Adventure. It will release on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 18th, and will come to PS5 on October 2nd following the game’s arrival on PlayStation consoles. The DLC will also be available for Apple Arcade subscribers, where it will be free. On all other platforms, this expansion costs $14.99.

What’s Included in the Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland DLC

The trailer shows off some of what’s to come, but a detailed reveal in the official HKIA Discord really digs into Wheatflour Wonderland. And friends, it sounds like it’s going to be magical.

This DLC adds the “largest new world since the game’s launch.” The titular Wheatflour Wonderland will be full of new cooking and crafting opportunities, new friends, and magical secrets. Here are some of the highlights:

New wheatflour fairy character, Cogimyun, along with her brother Cigmyon and additional friend Ebi Fry.

Get your own magic wand to transform items and solve puzzles in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

New magical outfits to transform you and your friends into Wheatflour Guardians

New Wheetheart Tree reward system, where you collect Wheathearts and turn them in for various themed rewards

Tons of new noodle-based foods like ramen, spaghetti and meatballs, and more, thanks to the new Noodle Grass collectible in the Wheatflour Wonderland area.

Image courtesy of sunblink & Sanrio

Every update to Hello Kitty Island Adventure is exciting, but a full-on DLC is something new. From the sounds of it, this expansion will offer a ton of new adventures for Hello Kitty and friends.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Wheatflour Wonderland comes to Nintendo Switch, PC, and Apple Arcade on September 18th. It will arrive on PS5 on October 2nd, following the game’s PlayStation release.

Did you catch this announcement when it first aired during the Nintendo Direct? Are you excited to see new content headed to the Hello Kitty cozy game? Let us know in the comments below!