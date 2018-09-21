Here’s How to Get ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Cheap, Deluxe Editions Included

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is almost here and though fans of the franchise have so much to look forward to already, there’s so much more to enjoy with the Deluxe Edition! For those looking to get in on that Ancient Greek action, here’s how you can get the game super cheap – both the game and the special edition!

Prime members can get the game with a $10 Amazon credit for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though that’s not necessarily unusual. That being said, CDKey is also hosting a special deal for the game at a 52 dollar price tag. The Deluxe Editions are also discounted, available for $79.99 with the game, or the Omega version without the game for a lesser price.

There’s also the Spartan Edition that’s available exclusively through the Ubisoft Store right here and comes with a nifty statue, but that’s for full price at this time.

For the first time ever players can choose between a male or female protagonist, Alexios or Kassandra. In addition to choosing your own hero, the ability to engage with NPCs on a deeper level is also available bringing with it another first for the franchise: the Dialogue Wheel. Pair that with insurmountable consequences possible based on the choices players make in-game, and this RPG experience will be one for the ages.

We also recently learned the road map for the game, including episodic adventures fans can partake in, as well as a storyline DLC that will take players to the lost city of Atlantis! There will be so much to enjoy when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on Oct. 5th!

Interested in learning even more? We recently got our hands on eight whole hours of the open world adventure and recently talked about how the new Exploration Mode is a complete game changer!

