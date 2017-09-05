Here's Your Last Chance To Grab This Month’s PlayStation Plus Games

Tomorrow marks a whole new month for PlayStation Plus, where we'll be getting some great games in the line-up. But, for today, you've still got an opportunity to pick up last month's freebies free of charge in the program, before they get swapped out tomorrow.

There are a number of great titles on the way, including cult horror favorite Until Dawn and Darkstalkers Resurrection, but this past month brought some great games as well, and it's your final opportunity to grab them before they go back to full price!

Over on the PlayStation 4, you can grab the following:

Killing Floor 2 – this wave-based first-person shooter packs plenty of thrills, as you take on hordes of the undead using a variety of crazy weaponry at your fingertips. You'll stand a better chance of survival if you have friends in tow, however.

Life Is Strange: The Complete Season – Before the sequel arrives next month, you have a chance to revisit the compelling time-twisting teenage drama Life Is Strange, with its wonderfully told story and neat gameplay mechanics. It definitely hits hard on some current issues as well, so don't miss it.

Neon Chrome – Available for both PS Vita and PlayStation 4, this top-down shooter packs plenty of neon-lit shooting thrills with a twin-stick set-up. Be prepared, though – it packs a challenging wallop.

Spy Chameleon – This unique puzzle game (for both PS Vita and PlayStation 4) has you sneaking around a variety of rooms with a color-changing chameleon, trying to avoid detection while completing each one in the fastest time possible. This one is pretty good fun for fans of the genre.

In addition, there are the following games:

Abyss Odyssey – This side-scrolling adventure game pits you against all kinds of dangerous enemies as you attempt to resolve a much larger story.

WRC 5: World Rally Championship – In the mood for some down and dirty racing? This game brings it in spades, with a number of vehicles and tracks that will throw you right into the mud. Hope you don't mind getting dirty.

So add these to your download queue before the new games arrive tomorrow!