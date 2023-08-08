Marvel Studios: Next Phase, Deadpool, Peacemaker HeroClix Announced

WizKids revealed its upcoming slate of HeroClix products during its annual Fan Appreciation Event at Gen Con, and those plans include new Marvel HeroClix and DC HeroClix sets, including HeroClix Iconix releases, featuring Deadpool, Peacemaker, Sherlock Holmes, and a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel HeroClix: Marvel Studios Next Phase will hit stores in December. The new set features 60 MCU characters from Marvel Studios releases including She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, and I am Groot. The set -- a followup to last year's Marvel HeroClix: Marvel Studios' What If…? on Disney+ set, which featured characters from WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…? -- can be bought as a Booster Brick for $169.90. There will also be a Play at Home Kit available for $19.99.

WizKids will offer a Retail Chase Booster promotional program to support the new Marvel Studios set. While supplies last, stores can order Retail Chase Boosters their Marvel Studios Next Phase product to use during organized play. These boosters contain special dice, three Bystander tokens, and three figures that are of rare or higher rarity.

(Photo: WiizKids Games)

(Photo: WiizKids Games)

WizKids will release HeroClix Iconix: Sherlock Holmes in January 2024. The set, part of the collector-focused HeroClix Iconix line, features two versions of Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Watson, Professor Moriarty, Irene Adler, the Baskerville Hell Hound, and a mystery card. The set is priced at $39.99.

(Photo: WiizKids Games)

January also brings the DC HeroClix: Gotham Villains Monthly Organized Play Kit, featuring exclusive limited-edition figures only available via in-store organized play. The Gotham Villains figures are Two-Face, Penguin, and The Joker, plus Riddler Legacy cards. DC HeroClix: Young Justice MOnthly Organized Play Kit will follow in February. The set features Arsenal, Wonder Girl, Teen Lantern, and Wonder Girl Team-Up cards.

February also brings Marvel HeroClix: Deadpool Weapon X, drawing from Deadpool's early Marvel Comics history. The set includes other versions of Deadpool, including Pandapool, as well as Domino's Hotshots team, Wolverine, and a Duo Figures Chase theme. Boosters bricks run at $169.90, and the set will have Retail Chase Boosters support.

(Photo: WiizKids Games)

DC HeroClix Iconix: Peacemaker on the Wings of Eagly arrives in March. It features six figures: Peacemaker, Eagly, John Economos, Adebayo, Vigilante, and Harcourt. It is priced at $49.99.

In April, WizKids will release Marvel HeroClix Iconic: First Appearance Wolverine. Based on Incredible Hulk #181, the set features Wolverine as he appeared in that issue, the Hulk, and Wendigo. It is priced at $24.99.

(Photo: WiizKids Games)

WizKids' final HeroClix announcement was another Peacemaker-themed set, DC HeroClix Iconix: Peacemaker Project Butterfly. It's a limited-edition set with new Peacamker, Judomaster, Clemson Murn, and Butterfly figures.

Prior to the event, WizKids announced a Marvel HeroClix Iconix: Hall of Armor sets featuring various Iron Man armors. Other upcoming sets include the Ghost Rider-themed, vehicle-heavy Marvel HeroClix: Wheels of Vengeance.