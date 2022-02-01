Marvel War of the Realms HeroClix Unboxing

One of the biggest battles in Marvel Universe history come to the game table with the new Marvel HeroClix: War of the Realms. The War of the Realms Marvel Comics event that served as the climax to Jason Aaron’s long run writing Thor with artists like Russell Dauterman, Esad Ribic, and others inspired the set. The story saw the brewing conflict among the realms of the World Tree, stoked by Thor’s old enemy Malekith the Accursed, spilling over onto Midgard, a.k.a. Earth. It took the combined might of Earth’s mightiest heroes to repel Malekith’s forces and save the day.

Now that battle can play out in HeroClix form. The War of the Realms Marvel HeroClix set features the characters who starred in the event series, as well as other Asgardian characters. Many of Marvel’s Avengers are featured wielding Asgardian weaponry, and a few surprising What If…? characters are included as well.

WizKids Games sent ComicBook.com a Marvel HeroClix: War of the Realms brick. Take a look below to see the cool figures we pulled from our 10 boosters.

Are you excited about Marvel HeroClix: War of the Realms? Let us know what you think in the comments. Marvel HeroClix: War of the Realms releases in February.

Booster 1

In our first booster we pulled one of those unusual What If…? characters in the super rare Crusader. She’s Rogue and Captain America’s daughter from another universe. Here’s what we pulled:

003 Vision

008 Spider-Man

010 Nebula

017 Thor

051 Crusader

Booster 2

In our second booster, Dane Whitman trades the Ebony Blade for the Photon Sword. We pulled:

009 Hulk

011 Black Widow

014 Hercules

028 Kid Loki

033 Black Knight

Booster 3

The new Valkyrie debuts in booster number three. We pulled:

006 Black Panther

009 Hulk

013 Blade

024 Dr. Annabelle Riggs

042 Valkyrie

Booster 4

Young Thunderstrike takes over his father’s mantle. In our fourth booster, we pulled:

005 The Executioner

012 Hawkeye

019 Vision

022 Groot

041 Thunderstrike

Booster 5

And here’s our chase figure! Spider-Man swings into action! We pulled:

007 Loki

015 Lady Sif

020 The Enchantress

032 Moon Knight

062 Spider-Man

Booster 6

The Wrecker is here to do some damage. In booster six, we pulled:

004 Scarlet Witch

007 Loki

020 The Enchantress

029 Angela

043a Wrecker

Booster 7

Our seventh booster was Kursed. We pulled:

012 Hawkeye

014 Hercules

023 Nova

026 Valkyrie

035 Kurse

Booster 8

This destroyer is missing an arm, which Thor took from him. We pulled:

001 Thor

010 Nebula

016 Spider-Man

030 Donald Blake

053a The Destroyer

Booster 9

You’re seeing that correctly. It’s Thanos wielding an Infinity Gem-powered Mjolnir in booster number nine:

002 Captain America

005 The Executioner

016 Spider-Man

027 Shang-Chi

054 Thanos

Booster 10

Mary Jane wields the power of Thor in our final booster. We pulled: