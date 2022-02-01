Marvel War of the Realms HeroClix Unboxing

One of the biggest battles in Marvel Universe history come to the game table with the new Marvel HeroClix: War of the Realms. The War of the Realms Marvel Comics event that served as the climax to Jason Aaron’s long run writing Thor with artists like Russell Dauterman, Esad Ribic, and others inspired the set. The story saw the brewing conflict among the realms of the World Tree, stoked by Thor’s old enemy Malekith the Accursed, spilling over onto Midgard, a.k.a. Earth. It took the combined might of Earth’s mightiest heroes to repel Malekith’s forces and save the day.
Now that battle can play out in HeroClix form. The War of the Realms Marvel HeroClix set features the characters who starred in the event series, as well as other Asgardian characters. Many of Marvel’s Avengers are featured wielding Asgardian weaponry, and a few surprising What If…? characters are included as well.
WizKids Games sent ComicBook.com a Marvel HeroClix: War of the Realms brick. Take a look below to see the cool figures we pulled from our 10 boosters.
Are you excited about Marvel HeroClix: War of the Realms? Let us know what you think in the comments. Marvel HeroClix: War of the Realms releases in February.
Booster 1
In our first booster we pulled one of those unusual What If…? characters in the super rare Crusader. She’s Rogue and Captain America’s daughter from another universe. Here’s what we pulled:
- 003 Vision
- 008 Spider-Man
- 010 Nebula
- 017 Thor
- 051 Crusader
Booster 2
In our second booster, Dane Whitman trades the Ebony Blade for the Photon Sword. We pulled:
- 009 Hulk
- 011 Black Widow
- 014 Hercules
- 028 Kid Loki
- 033 Black Knight
Booster 3
The new Valkyrie debuts in booster number three. We pulled:
- 006 Black Panther
- 009 Hulk
- 013 Blade
- 024 Dr. Annabelle Riggs
- 042 Valkyrie
Booster 4
Young Thunderstrike takes over his father’s mantle. In our fourth booster, we pulled:
- 005 The Executioner
- 012 Hawkeye
- 019 Vision
- 022 Groot
- 041 Thunderstrike
Booster 5
And here’s our chase figure! Spider-Man swings into action! We pulled:
- 007 Loki
- 015 Lady Sif
- 020 The Enchantress
- 032 Moon Knight
- 062 Spider-Man
Booster 6
The Wrecker is here to do some damage. In booster six, we pulled:
- 004 Scarlet Witch
- 007 Loki
- 020 The Enchantress
- 029 Angela
- 043a Wrecker
Booster 7
Our seventh booster was Kursed. We pulled:
- 012 Hawkeye
- 014 Hercules
- 023 Nova
- 026 Valkyrie
- 035 Kurse
Booster 8
This destroyer is missing an arm, which Thor took from him. We pulled:
- 001 Thor
- 010 Nebula
- 016 Spider-Man
- 030 Donald Blake
- 053a The Destroyer
Booster 9
You’re seeing that correctly. It’s Thanos wielding an Infinity Gem-powered Mjolnir in booster number nine:
- 002 Captain America
- 005 The Executioner
- 016 Spider-Man
- 027 Shang-Chi
- 054 Thanos
Booster 10
Mary Jane wields the power of Thor in our final booster. We pulled:
- 001 Thor
- 006 Black Panther
- 015 Lady Sif
- 019 Vision
- 038 Mary Jane