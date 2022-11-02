Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Forever and X-Men Hellfire Gala Premium Set Unboxing
WizKids Games' line of Marvel HeroClix has a big month ahead in November. On November 2nd, WizKids Games will release its Hellfire Gala Premium Set, featuring eight of its highest quality HeroClix figures ever based on the X-Men of Krakoa during their first big annual party. On November 9th, WizKids Games will release its next Marvel HeroClix booster set, Avengers Forever. As the name implies, the set features characters from across Avengers history (and Avengers future), from the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC to the Young Avengers, plus villains and some Guardians of the Galaxy to fill out the set.
WizKids Games sent ComicBook.com a sample of the Hellfire Gala Premium Set and a brick of Avengers Forever to unbox and check out. While there was a problem with the Hellfire Gala Premium Set, we still found the entire package to be impressive, keeping in line with WizKids' premium Galactus figure from a while back. As Avengers Forever, well, it's always exciting to open up new HeroClix boosters, and this did not disappoint.
Keep reading to see what we pulled from Avengers Forever and get a glimpse at the first HeroClix Premium Set. The Hellfire Gala Premium Set goes on sale on November 2nd. Avengers Forever goes on sale on November 9th.
Hellfire Gala Packaging
Here's a look at the packaging for the Hellfire Gala Premium Set. Everything looks nice. There's something regal to the design, and the textures are all soft and plush, including the red carpeted interior holding the figures.
You may notice that one of the figure spots is empty. That's we're Cyclops should go. We're not sure why he's not there! We assume it's a packaging error.
Hellfire Gala Figures
Here's a look at the figures out of their packaging. From left to right, there's Sunfire, Rogue, Polaris, Jean Grey, Emma Frost, Wolverine, and Synch. As mentioned, Cyclops is AWOL.
These figures are easily among the best HeroClix figures I've ever seen. The colors are wonderful and vibrant, and the same level of detail used on Galactus is present here. When WizKids says premium, they mean it.
Hellfire Gala Cards
The design aesthetic extends to the character cards Powers and Ability cards. The faux filigree on the PAC will make you feel like the fanciest player at the ball for sure, and those red borders make the character cards stand out.
Avengers Forever - Booster 1
On to the Avengers Forever boosters! First up, we have a mystical villain and a pair of super soldiers:
- 001 Captain America
- 003 Hydra Agents
- 017 Red Guardian
- 023 Reptil
- 039 Baron Mordo
Avengers Forever - Booster 2
Booster #2 brings us one of Marvel's biggest bad guys, Thanos! We pulled:
- 001 Captain America
- 009 Patriot
- 015 Mantis
- 026 Nick Fury
- 055 Thanos
Avengers Forever - Booster 3
Our third booster gives us the dimension-hopping Young Avengers member America Chavez. Our pulls are:
- 002 S.H.I.E.L.D. Operative
- 011 Astral Dr. Strange
- 013 Wong
- 028 Drax
- 050 Miss America
Avengers Forever - Booster 4
Booster 4 brings us a Vision and Swordsman. Our pulls are:
- 002 S.H.I.E.L.D. Operative
- 010 Speed
- 024 Vision
- 029 Crimson Dynamo
- 043a Swordsman
Avengers Forever - Booster 5
Our sixth booster brings us a legendary outlaw and a pair of Captain America's sidekicks. We got:
- 005 Hawkeye
- 006 Falcon
- 020 Bucky Barnes
- 022 Dr. Strange
- 040 Star-Lord
Avengers Forever - Booster 6
Booster 6 contains a powerful member of the Ultimates and a hero in energy form. We got:
- 004 Winter Soldier
- 009 Patriot
- 014 Iron Man
- 027 Wonder Man
- 031 Blue Marvel
Avengers Forever - Booster 7
He is Iron Man. This super rare figure is a great visual representation of the Extremis armor Iron Man, capturing Adi Granov's design and art style perfectly. We got:
- 005 Hawkeye
- 007 Mindless One
- 015 Mantis
- 022 Dr. Strange
- 049 Iron Man
Avengers Forever - Booster 8
Booster 8 yields a couple of exes. We pulled:
- 007 Mindless One
- 008 Gorilla-Man
- 016 Wonder Man
- 021 Hawkeye
- 038 Mockingbird
Avengers Forever - Booster 9
Prodigy makes an appearance in our penultimate booster. We got:
- 011 Astral Dr. Strange
- 013 Wong
- 019 Hydra Officier
- 030 Mindful One
- 033 Prodigy
Avengers Forever - Booster 10
Our final booster brings us a chase figure and a Prime figure! Ghost Panther (the Infinity Warps mashup of Ghost Rider and Black Panther) is our chase. The Invincible Ant-Man (Tony Stark as Ant-Man, hailing from another universe) is our prime. We got:
- 006 Falcon
- 008 Gorilla-Man
- 025 Iron Lad
- 041b Invincible Ant-Man
- 060 Ghost Panther
Avengers Forever - Dice, Tokens, and Play Kit
Finally, here's look at some of the other Avengers Forever products going on sale. There are two dice & tokens packs, one for Ant-Man and the other for Black Panther. The Play-at-Home kit comes with an Invincible Ant-Man prize figure.
Good luck with your pulls and rolls!