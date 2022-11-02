Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Forever and X-Men Hellfire Gala Premium Set Unboxing

WizKids Games' line of Marvel HeroClix has a big month ahead in November. On November 2nd, WizKids Games will release its Hellfire Gala Premium Set, featuring eight of its highest quality HeroClix figures ever based on the X-Men of Krakoa during their first big annual party. On November 9th, WizKids Games will release its next Marvel HeroClix booster set, Avengers Forever. As the name implies, the set features characters from across Avengers history (and Avengers future), from the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC to the Young Avengers, plus villains and some Guardians of the Galaxy to fill out the set. WizKids Games sent ComicBook.com a sample of the Hellfire Gala Premium Set and a brick of Avengers Forever to unbox and check out. While there was a problem with the Hellfire Gala Premium Set, we still found the entire package to be impressive, keeping in line with WizKids' premium Galactus figure from a while back. As Avengers Forever, well, it's always exciting to open up new HeroClix boosters, and this did not disappoint. Keep reading to see what we pulled from Avengers Forever and get a glimpse at the first HeroClix Premium Set. The Hellfire Gala Premium Set goes on sale on November 2nd. Avengers Forever goes on sale on November 9th.

Hellfire Gala Packaging Here's a look at the packaging for the Hellfire Gala Premium Set. Everything looks nice. There's something regal to the design, and the textures are all soft and plush, including the red carpeted interior holding the figures. You may notice that one of the figure spots is empty. That's we're Cyclops should go. We're not sure why he's not there! We assume it's a packaging error.

Hellfire Gala Figures Here's a look at the figures out of their packaging. From left to right, there's Sunfire, Rogue, Polaris, Jean Grey, Emma Frost, Wolverine, and Synch. As mentioned, Cyclops is AWOL. These figures are easily among the best HeroClix figures I've ever seen. The colors are wonderful and vibrant, and the same level of detail used on Galactus is present here. When WizKids says premium, they mean it.

Hellfire Gala Cards The design aesthetic extends to the character cards Powers and Ability cards. The faux filigree on the PAC will make you feel like the fanciest player at the ball for sure, and those red borders make the character cards stand out.

Avengers Forever - Booster 1 On to the Avengers Forever boosters! First up, we have a mystical villain and a pair of super soldiers: 001 Captain America

003 Hydra Agents

017 Red Guardian

023 Reptil

039 Baron Mordo

Avengers Forever - Booster 2 Booster #2 brings us one of Marvel's biggest bad guys, Thanos! We pulled: 001 Captain America

009 Patriot

015 Mantis

026 Nick Fury

055 Thanos

Avengers Forever - Booster 3 Our third booster gives us the dimension-hopping Young Avengers member America Chavez. Our pulls are: 002 S.H.I.E.L.D. Operative

011 Astral Dr. Strange

013 Wong

028 Drax

050 Miss America

Avengers Forever - Booster 4 Booster 4 brings us a Vision and Swordsman. Our pulls are: 002 S.H.I.E.L.D. Operative

010 Speed

024 Vision

029 Crimson Dynamo

043a Swordsman

Avengers Forever - Booster 5 Our sixth booster brings us a legendary outlaw and a pair of Captain America's sidekicks. We got: 005 Hawkeye

006 Falcon

020 Bucky Barnes

022 Dr. Strange

040 Star-Lord

Avengers Forever - Booster 6 Booster 6 contains a powerful member of the Ultimates and a hero in energy form. We got: 004 Winter Soldier

009 Patriot

014 Iron Man

027 Wonder Man

031 Blue Marvel

Avengers Forever - Booster 7 He is Iron Man. This super rare figure is a great visual representation of the Extremis armor Iron Man, capturing Adi Granov's design and art style perfectly. We got: 005 Hawkeye

007 Mindless One

015 Mantis

022 Dr. Strange

049 Iron Man

Avengers Forever - Booster 8 Booster 8 yields a couple of exes. We pulled: 007 Mindless One

008 Gorilla-Man

016 Wonder Man

021 Hawkeye

038 Mockingbird

Avengers Forever - Booster 9 Prodigy makes an appearance in our penultimate booster. We got: 011 Astral Dr. Strange

013 Wong

019 Hydra Officier

030 Mindful One

033 Prodigy

Avengers Forever - Booster 10 Our final booster brings us a chase figure and a Prime figure! Ghost Panther (the Infinity Warps mashup of Ghost Rider and Black Panther) is our chase. The Invincible Ant-Man (Tony Stark as Ant-Man, hailing from another universe) is our prime. We got: 006 Falcon

008 Gorilla-Man

025 Iron Lad

041b Invincible Ant-Man

060 Ghost Panther