Hideo Kojima Shares Death Stranding 2 Update

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for more news about Death Stranding 2: On The Beach since the game was first announced by director Hideo Kojima at The Game Awards in 2022. While Death Stranding 2 isn't due out until next year, many fans are hoping that Kojima and his team might make an appearance at Summer Game Fest to give us another look at the upcoming game. Recently, Kojima provided players with a slight update that is great news for anyone wanting to see Death Stranding 2 launch earlier in 2025.

Hideo Kojima Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Update

(Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kojima's update was originally reported by Famitsu and then translated by Automaton Media. Famitsu noticed the director provided a small update during the second episode of his NHK radio show. The director said that the team has finished shooting and recording with Death Stranding 2's cast, which is an important milestone, especially with a Kojima Productions game. That studio loves long cutscenes, so finishing that work now gives the team plenty of time to iron out the details.

In fact, Kojima said as much later in the episode, claiming that the team will now enter what it calls the "adjustment phase." While in this phase of development, the team is focused on key details like making the game play well and improving the "fun" factor. Importantly, Kojima expects the team to stay in this phase for about a year. If that timetable is accurate, we might see Death Stranding 2: On The Beach launch next summer.

However, it's important to remember that development is never easy and plans will probably change over the next several months. Plus, Death Stranding 2 will still need to go through testing and take care of other pre-release requirements, which will push the release back a bit. With that in mind, it seems more likely that Death Stranding 2 will be a Fall 2025 game. That lines up with the original, which launched on November 8, 2019.

This news also means Death Stranding 2 might skip SGF this year. After all, Kojima Productions isn't listed as a partner for the event, and if the game isn't out until the back half of next year, it would make more sense to hold off on the next trailer. More likely, we'll see Kojima make an appearance at The Game Awards later this year if the team decides to release anything new in 2024.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach launches on PlayStation 5 in 2025.