Hideo Kojima Confirms Death Stranding 2's Setting

At the end of last month, creator Hideo Kojima finally unveiled the new trailer for Death Stranding 2 at PlayStation's latest State of Play event. Not only did fans get another look at what's coming in 2025, but they also learned that Death Stranding 2's official subtitle will be On the Beach. While there are still several details left unexplained (as is customary with Kojima games), the developer did recently post a new video to his personal YouTube page addressing some of the questions players have been asking. One of the most notable revelations was when Kojima talked about Death Stranding 2: On the Beach's setting, explaining that it's not set in Mexico, as many assumed after the trailer.

Death Stranding 2 Takes Place on "A Different Continent"

The news was spotted by GamingBolt, who noted that about 12 minutes into the latest video on the Kojima Productions YouTube channel, Kojima gave fans a small glimpse at what to expect. Kojima didn't outright tell players where Death Stranding 2 will be set, but he did say that it won't be taking place in North America.

"This is a different continent," Kojima said. "It's no longer the American continent. [Sam's] going there to connect the Chiral Network. If the UCA goes, since it's a different continent, it can be regarded as an invasion. Therefore, a private entity will be setting up the infrastructure."

If you haven't played the first game, it's worth noting that the "Sam" mentioned above is Sam Porter Bridges, the lead character who is played by Norman Reedus. Obviously, he's going to feature heavily in the follow-up. As will the character named Fragile, who is going to be the "private entity" working to connect the Network. To do that, Kojima explained that she'll be using a ship called the Magellan, which Kojima says can travel by "submerging itself in tar and traveling underground."

Of course, Kojima is still holding most of the juicier details about Death Stranding 2 back. After all, the game won't be out until at least 2025, and Kojima has always been fond of keeping his cards close to his chest to keep fans on the edge of their seats. While we might see another trailer or two, don't expect to have everything explained before Death Stranding 2 drops.

One thing that has been explained, leaving some fans upset, is that Mads Mikkelsen won't be involved. Many of the actors from the original, including Reedus and Troy Baker, are making a comeback. However, Kojima recently announced that Mikkelsen won't be involved despite featuring so prominently in the first game. There are, of course, story reasons from DS1 that help this make sense, but it's still something many players are upset about. Hopefully, the new characters Kojima introduces can capture the audience's attention and make the loss of Mikkelsen's Cliff Unger not hurt as much for his fans.