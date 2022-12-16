Hideo Kojima Teases New Projects After Death Stranding 2 Reveal

Hideo Kojima and his studio, Kojima Productions, recently announced Death Stranding 2, but that's not the only game that the studio's working on. Kojima reiterated recently that there's another game in the works, too, something that we've known about for a while, but Kojima also said that the studio is working on some new "visual projects." This tease follows the confirmation of a Death Stranding movie, though it seems these visual projects are in addition to that movie given that Kojima likely would've just come out and said it explicitly if it were about the Death Stranding movie.

Kojima's talks of his upcoming projects were shared in a video showing off the new Kojima Productions studio. As part of a 7th anniversary celebration for Kojima Productions, Kojima talked about Death Stranding 2 before moving on to tease these other projects and more info about them that'll be shared in 2023.

"Have you had a chance to check out our latest title, 'DS2,' which we revealed at TGA?" Kojima said. "I promise to give you even more amazement and overall gaming experience than the first one. WE hope you'll be excited about it. In addition to 'DS2,' we are also preparing a completely new game as well as some visual projects. I am hoping to bring you more information on all of these next year."

Kojima's games are already quite cinematic in nature, so much so that people have been tongue-in-cheek joking that the cast for the Death Stranding movie is already set given that big stars played roles in the game which consisted of plenty of cinematic moments. Even if Kojima is considering the movie a "visual project" as the video above teased, he still specified that there were multiple projects in the works, so Kojima's fans sound like they have plenty to look forward to.

In addition to Death Stranding 2, Kojima is supposedly working on a new horror game. He's also got a podcast, too, in case you'd like more insights into the developer's creative process.

Death Stranding 2 does not yet have a release date, and the name itself is considered only a working title at this point, but we know that it's coming first to the PlayStation 5.