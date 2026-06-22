Hideo Kojima Reveals New Details of Upcoming Horror Game OD

Famed video game director Hideo Kojima has shared some new details on his upcoming horror game, OD. Announced back in 2022, news on OD has remained relatively quiet in the four years since. This is primarily due to the fact that Kojima Productions was focusing on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which launched last year to critical acclaim. Now, with OD being the next big project to stem from Kojima, the iconic creator is finally opening up more about the game and its concepts.

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Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kojima revealed new information about OD and what it’s like to play. In a similar fashion to Death Stranding, Kojima explained that OD centers around a brand new game system that hasn’t been seen before. Kojima didn’t reveal much about what this game system is, but he said that when he pitched the project to various companies, they all thought he was “crazy” for what he was trying to achieve. Xbox ended up becoming the partner that greenlit OD and opted to work with Kojima, making it one of the more interesting titles to come from the publisher on the horizon.

“I wanted to do something new. I wanted to do something different,” Kojima said. “I had this OD concept since I was working on Death Stranding and I was working on it just by myself. I can’t reveal much detail, but it’s something that no one has ever seen before. A new game system.”

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“I wanted to go beyond the limit of the scariness that other games had reached,” Kojima continued. “It’s a single-player game, and I wanted to make it as scary as possible. But for those that might stop playing when it gets too scary, I have thought of a system that will allow them to keep going. I can’t say much more, because it’ll give too much of a hint on the system, and I could get in trouble for saying too much!”

OD has been a long time coming for Kojima and his fans, as he’s been trying to develop a horror title for over a decade. Prior to his departure from Konami, Kojima was working on the much-anticipated Silent Hills. While the game was ultimately canceled, a tease of Kojima’s ideas in the horror genre came about by way of P.T., which was a short demo that set up the events of Silent Hills. Despite being a brief experience, P.T. has widely been praised as one of gaming’s greatest horror experiences, which suggests that OD will be equally as terrifying.

For now, OD remains without a broad release window, nor have platforms for the game been confirmed. The last time that Kojima showed off OD was last year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Kojima Productions. Hopefully, before 2026 comes to a close, we’ll get another new look at OD to go along with a launch window for the game.

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