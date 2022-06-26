Hideo Kojima Was Working On a Game Similar to The Boys

Hideo Kojima has revealed that he was once working on a video game that had a very similar concept to Amazon's The Boys. For those who have somehow missed all of the buzz surrounding Amazon's marquee TV series, The Boys revolves around a society where superheroes are major icons, but although they may save the day, they're also capable of incredibly evil things. Although the public at large seems to love these heroes, there is a small group working to bring them down. It's a big social commentary on giving people immense power, control, and so on. The Boys is currently in its third season and has been praised for its unique approach to the superhero genre while also tackling some incredibly relevant themes.

Acclaimed video game developer Hideo Kojima took to Twitter to reveal that he stopped watching The Boys after seeing the first few episodes because it was similar to a game he was creating and he didn't want to copy it. Kojima went on to note there were differences, stating it was a "buddy" game with a "special detective squad" battling legendary heroes behind the scenes. Kojima stated he was also picturing Mads Mikkelsen, who starred in Death Stranding, as the lead of the game. It's pretty easy to see the parallels between the general premise of The Boys and Kojima's untitled game, but it doesn't sound like the latter will be coming to fruition anytime soon, if ever. Kojima noted it was a project that he had been "warming up for a long time", so maybe there's a chance he still has a desire to make it.

2/2

and put it on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks). A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes. I was thinking of Mads as the lead. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2022

Hideo Kojima confirmed he's working with Xbox on a new cloud-based game, which is heavily rumored to be a horror game. It's also believed that he's working with Norman Reedus on Death Stranding 2, but it has yet to be officially announced. Whether Kojima will make his superhero game remains to be seen, but it sounds like a fantastic idea.

Would you want to see a superhero game from Hideo Kojima? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.