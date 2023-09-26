Hideo Kojima's Xbox Game Gets New Update from Phil Spencer

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has given fans an update on Hideo Kojima's new game for the Microsoft platform. Hideo Kojima is one of the most prolific video game developers out there and made a name for himself under Konami. The game director made the Metal Gear Solid franchise and even attempted to put his own spin on the Silent Hill franchise which was swiftly scrapped by the publisher. After a falling out, Kojima went on to be independent, but made a deal with PlayStation to kickstart a new IP known as Death Stranding. The first game was a pretty huge hit and a sequel is in the works, but in addition to that, Kojima has been working on a new Xbox game.

We have absolutely no idea what this new Xbox game is. All we know is it's in the works and rumors have suggested it could lean more into the horror genre than his other released works as well as take advantage of the cloud. The game was announced over a year ago and we've had no official updates since then. There was some supposed leaked gameplay, but we have no idea how legitimate that was. However, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was able to offer some clarity. In a new interview with Game Watch (via Tech Raptor), Spencer revealed that Kojima is still working on his new Xbox game, but Xbox is giving the creator the time to cook up his next masterpiece. Spencer noted that Hideo Kojima is doing something we've never seen before and therefore needs all the time they can offer to make sure the project pans out correctly.

Phil Spencer is in Japan this week at Kojima Productions, checking out the project's status. As of right now, Spencer isn't making Kojima get out on a stage to promote the game until they believe they are truly ready to talk more about it. It's unclear how far along the game is as Hideo Kojima is juggling multiple projects, but hopefully it won't be too painful of a wait. Kojima was able to get Death Stranding out in roughly 3-ish years after starting development, but it looks like Death Stranding 2 will take about 4-ish years.

Death Stranding 2 Release Date

Death Stranding 2 has no release date at the moment. The game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, at least for a time as the first game eventually came to PC. It's expected to possibly release sometime in 2024, but we likely won't know for a while. The next time we get an update on the game will probably be at The Game Awards this December, but that's pure speculation.