High On Life Game from Rick and Morty Co-Creator Gets Delayed

High On Life, the new game from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and his Squanch Games studio, has been delayed. The game was originally supposed to release in October and would be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, though it's no longer going to hit that release window. Instead, the game has now been pushed back until December, though the planned platforms are unaffected by the delay.

The latest on High On Life was shared by the social accounts that have been set up for the game with the usual text-on-image announcement confirming the delay. The Squanch Games team said the extra time spent on the game will be focused towards "developing the best gaming experience" and taking care of a few bugs.

"THE GOOD NEWS: High On Life is still coming in 2022!" the announcement from the creators said. The team at Squanch Games is working hard towards developing the best gaming experience to hit your screens, and a little extra time to squash some bugs never hurts. With that in mind, our new launch date is set to December 13, 2022."

For those eager to pick it up when it's released, Squanch Games reminded would-be buyers that the game will also be available via Xbox Game Pass – both the console and the PC versions – so if you've got a subscription for that, you'll already have the game coming your way.

High On Life was first revealed back in June during the joint showcase between Xbox and Bethesda. It's got aliens and talking guns which indeed sounds a lot like something that would come from the mind of the person known for Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites.

"Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you've really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth," a preview of the game said. "Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen."

High On Life will be out for Xbox consoles and the PC platform on December 13th.