Highguard Is Officially Shutting Down This Month

Highguard, the recently released free-to-play multiplayer shooter from Wildlight Entertainment, is officially shutting down later this month. Since its launch at the end of January, player counts for Highguard have fallen substantially. This quick loss of players led many to theorize that the game wasn’t long for this world, as situations like this had played out in the past with other titles. Now, we know this to be true, as Wildlight has chosen to pull the plug in the near future.

In a post shared to social media today, Wildlight announced that Highguard will shut down for good in a little over a week on March 12th. Prior to this time, one last update for Highguard is set to drop that will add a few new features to the title. Once March 12th rolls around, though, Highguard will go offline and will almost certainly never return.

“Today we’re sharing difficult news. We have made the decision to permanently shut down Highguard on March 12th,” Wildlight said. “Since launch, more than two million players stepped into Highguard’s world. You shared feedback, created content, and many believed in what we were building. For that, we are deeply grateful.”

“Despite the passion and hard work of our team, we have not been able to build a sustainable player base to support the game long term,” the message continued. “Servers will remain online until March 12th. We hope you’ll jump in with us one more time to show your support and get those final great matches in while we still can.”

Highguard’s Shutdown Is Disappointing, But Expected

As mentioned, news of Highguard getting shut down has been widely anticipated for weeks now, so this official announcement is hardly surprising. Still, it’s disappointing to see that Highguard wasn’t able to find success to give it a better chance. While the game had plenty of problems and was far from perfect, Wildlight also showed a willingness to listen to players and deliver what they had requested in a timely manner.

Despite adding new content and game modes at a brisk pace, it still wasn’t enough to bring back many who bounced off of Highguard almost immediately after its release. With no hope for the game’s future in sight, Wildlight has no choice left but to lower the game into its grave to sit alongside the likes of other failed shooters like Concord, Lawbreakers, and Anthem.

