Is Highguard Shutting Down? Here’s What We Know

Speculation is running rampant on the internet today that Highguard, the recently released free-to-play shooter, will be shutting down soon. Since its launch at the end of January, player counts for Highguard have quickly and substantially fallen. So much so, in fact, that developer Wildlight Entertainment was forced to lay off a majority of its staff this past week. Now, in the wake of this move, it’s starting to look like Highguard itself could go offline relatively soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The primary reason that many are starting to think that Highguard might soon be taken down is because of the game’s website. Since the early hours of this morning, the Highguard website has been offline. Wildlight Entertainment hasn’t explained why this is the case, but the fact that it has happened at all could indicate that the studio is in the process of winding down the game’s services.

If this were to happen, it wouldn’t necessarily be a shock. Highguard’s active player numbers have fallen by almost 99% in recent weeks. Based on viewable data from Steam Charts, the game boasted peak player counts of nearly 100,000. Within the past 24 hours, Highguard has only barely reached a peak of 1,600 players. Totals like this are so low that Wildlight is likely entertaining what to do with Highguard moving forward, which may ultimately lead to its shutdown in a similar fashion to PlayStation’s infamous failure, Concord.

Is Highguard Still Online?

It’s worth stressing that at the time of this writing, Highguard is still online. If you look to jump into a match across PS5, Xbox, or PC platforms, you will be able to find one and play. Just how long this will continue to last isn’t currently known, but the game doesn’t seem to be in any immediate danger of shutting down.

Upon its launch, Wildlight had announced a roadmap of content for Highguard that would continue until the end of 2026. This new content included new maps, playable characters, and additional weapons for the multiplayer shooter. Whether or not these previous commitments will remain intact with so many former Highguard developers being laid off from Wildlight has yet to be clarified.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!