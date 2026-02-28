Highly Rated 2025 PC Horror Game Confirms PS5 & Xbox Release (& It’s Getting New DLC)

If there’s one good thing about waiting for a PC game to head to console, it’s having a better indication of which games are worth your while. It’s not fun to wait for an exciting new game to head to console, but at least you can check out reviews on platforms like Steam before you buy. Indeed, it’s often relative success on PC that helps indie devs make a console port happen. And a 2025 Lovecraftian horror game from The Shore publisher Dragonis Games is now officially headed to both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Necrophosis is a Lovecraftian psychological horror game that released for PC via Steam in April 2025. It brings players into a surreal landscape full of puzzles to solve and a backstory to uncover. Since its launch on Steam, Necrophosis has achieved a Very Positive average rating from players. Now, Dragonis Games has partnered with PQube for a new, complete edition of the game that will bring Necrophosis and a brand-new DLC to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Horror Adventure Necrophosis Gets New Complete Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam

Image courtesy of Dragonis Games and PQube

In its current form for PC, Necrophosis is part walking simulator, part cosmic horror, and all stunning art with a compellingly terrifying narrative. The game “weaves a slow burn of intrigue” as players delve into its world, solve puzzles, and unlock the narrative. Positive reviews on Steam praise the game’s introspective, Lovecraftian approach to horror and its creative, environment-driven storytelling. Necrophosis also gets top marks for stunning visuals, though many players note it’s quite short. That’s where the new DLC comes in.

Necrophosis: Full Consciousness isn’t just a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S port for the game. Though it will bring the horror experience to consoles for the first time, it will also include a brand-new DLC. Necrophosis: Subconsciousness adds new environments, new entities, and more horrors for players to unpack. For those who already own the original game on Steam, it will be released as a standalone DLC. The developers haven’t shared exactly how long the new DLC is just yet, but it’s sure to add more to the 2-3 hour experience that Necrophosis currently offers on Steam.

Whether this is your first introduction to Necrophosis or you played it on Steam, the Full Consciousness announcement trailer shows off what’s to come with the new DLC and console versions of the game. You can check it out below, if you dare:

There’s also a separate, more in-depth trailer for the new DLC on the way, with an air date of March 2nd. You can check that out on the Dragonis Games YouTube channel once it airs live at 1:15 PM ET. The DLC will be included in the Full Consciousness version of the game when it arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There will also be a Steam release for the new complete edition of the game for anyone who doesn’t yet own the base game.

For those on PS5, there’s another perk. There will be a physical version of Necrophosis: Full Consciousness for PS5 only. And it comes bundled with another Lovecraftian horror game from Dragonis Games, The Shore.

The exact release date and price details for Necrophosis: Full Consciousness haven’t yet been revealed. However, the game is set to release sometime in 2026. The base game is currently available on Steam for $15.99, if you’re eager to dig into what’s already on offer ahead of the new DLC.

Do you enjoy Lovecraftian horror games, or do you prefer a good jump scare?