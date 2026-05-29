Highly-Rated Action RPG Fully Free-to-Play For a Limited Time to Celebrate Massive New Update

Who doesn’t love a good action RPG? And there are quite a few great ones to choose from, making it hard to decide where to invest your time (and money). But for many, the go-to choice is Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile. The free-to-play RPG remains one of Steam’s most-played games even nearly 13 years after launch. And its sequel, which is still in Early Access, isn’t too far behind. Though it will eventually be free-to-play, the Early Access version of Path of Exile 2 does come at a cost. At least, most of the time.

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Path of Exile 2 launched in Early Access in late 2024 and has claimed a not insignificant amount of my free time ever since. But there are plenty of fans waiting for the game’s full release, when it will be more polished, not to mention free-to-play. However, if you want a taste of what GGG is cooking with PoE 2, you’re about to get a shot at checking it out for free. Today, Path of Exile 2 is launching its next major update, Return of the Ancients. And to celebrate the latest influx of new content, GGG is making the game entirely free-to-play from May 29th to June 1st. Throughout that time frame, you’ll be able to experience everything PoE 2 has to offer, free of charge, on PC, Steam, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store.

Courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

Though it’s still in Early Access, Path of Exile 2 has plenty to offer gamers in its current form. And it just keeps getting bigger and better with each update. The action RPG currently has 12 unique playable classes for players to choose from, each with Ascendancy options that further customize your playstyle. You can enjoy the game’s sprawling campaign solo or join up with friends in co-op for up to 6 players. And perhaps most importantly, GGG has delivered hundreds upon hundreds of unique monsters to test your skills as you navigate the vast world of Wraeclast. Now, the game is gearing up for its next major Early Access update, and it’s a big one.

Earlier this month, Grinding Gear Games shared the details for the massive Return of the Ancients update. It will reshape Path of Exile 2‘s endgame, shaping it into a more structured narrative with clearer progression. If you like a little more narrative with your action RPG, that’s a pretty big deal. The update also brings players into a fresh League and introduces the next wave of new Ascendancy Classes. Not to mention the usual slew of quality-of-life improvements based on player feedback.

If you’re still on the fence about paying for Path of Exile 2 while it’s in Early Access, the upcoming free weekend is a great opportunity to see what’s in store. Starting on May 29th at 4 PM ET, you can download and play everything in PoE 2, including the fresh update, entirely for free until June 1st. There’s no limit on how much you can play, and any progress you make will be saved to your account for whenever you next journey through Wraeclast. This offer is available via GGG’s game launcher, Steam, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store. Sorry, fellow PS5 gamers, the free weekend won’t be available for us this time around.

Courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

In addition to the free weekend, Path of Exile 2 will be on sale for 50% off on all platforms from May 29th to June 12th. So, if you like what you see from the free trial, you can keep playing with the Early Access supporter pack for just $15. Or, you can wait until the game’s 1.0 launch down the line, when it will be fully free-to-play for everyone. Either way, the progress you make during the free weekend will carry over.

Path of Exile 2 is available in Early Access for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The Return of the Ancients update will be live on all platforms on May 29th at around 4 PM ET.

Will you be checking out Path of Exile 2 while it’s free-to-play this weekend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!