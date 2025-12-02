5 Free RPGs That Are Actually Worth Your Time

With the price of games and gaming consoles on the rise, many gamers are having to make tough choices. That makes free-to-play games even more appealing, giving us a chance to try something new when a full-price purchase isn’t in the cards. But as many of us know, not every free-to-play game winds up being worth the time you sink into it. Some tend to focus more on pushing monetization than offering enjoyable content, and it shows. That makes some gamers wary of trying anything labeled as free-to-play, and for good reason.

Though some free games are indeed thinly veiled cash grabs, that doesn’t mean they’re all terrible. In fact, there are quite a few solid free-to-play games out there, if you know where to look. And that’s especially true when it comes to free RPGs. Many free-to-play RPGs offer monetization that’s not invasive or irritating, with plenty of enjoyable content available for players who plan to be truly free to play. So if you’re looking for your next RPG for the price of free, here are some of the best ones that are actually worth your time.

5) Neverwinter

Image courtesy of Cryptic Studios and Arc Games

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, and PC

If you love Dungeons & Dragons but can’t afford Baldur’s Gate 3, or just want something new, this is the free RPG for you. Neverwinter is a free MMORPG set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. It came out for PC in 2013, later making its way to consoles. And Arc Games continues to add new content to the game, including the recent module featuring the Red Wizards of Honor Among Thieves fame.

Most of the content in Neverwinter is available entirely for free. That said, some players say the grind for F2P players can be pretty punishing, as monetization partly comes from in-game items that speed up progress. It can also be a bit tricky to get good enough gear to finish later-game content without putting money in. These complaints earn the game a modest Mostly Positive to Very Positive rating on Steam. Despite a few drawbacks, Neverwinter’s got a good bit of fun D&D content that’s not paywalled, so it’s worth exploring if you love the TTRPG.

4) Lord of the Rings Online

Image courtesy of Standing Stone Games and Daybreak Game Company

Platform(s): PC

Lord of the Rings Online is, as its name suggests, an MMORPG set in Tolkien’s Middle-earth. It originally released back in 2007, but remains popular despite its age. The game still gets regular updates, with new live events and content for players to enjoy. You create your own character, then wander off to explore locations like the Shire, Mines of Moria, Gondor, and beyond.

Like many MMORPGs, the monetization largely involves a level cap and in-game purchases. You can play Lord of the Rings Online for free up to Level 95, with all of the quests and zones included in that base game journey included. So-called “optional” content outside the main game and in-game items will be locked behind a paywall. Even so, many RPG fans say this one has plenty of free content to be worth your time. It has a Very Positive rating on Steam to this day, which is pretty impressive for a free MMORPG.

3) Star Wars: The Old Republic

Image courtesy of Broadsword and Electronic Arts

Platform(s): PC

If you love Star Wars or just want a solid free sci-fi RPG, Star Wars: The Old Republic might be a good fit. This free MMORPG lets you craft your own character, with class options to be a Sith, Jedi, Bounty Hunter, and more. First released in Early Access 2011, the game went fully live free-to-play just about a year later. Since then, it has continued to get new free content updates to keep players returning to the galaxy far, far away.

Like many free RPGs, Star Wars: The Old Republic lets you experience much of the original story content with no cost. But for endgame and multiplayer activities, you will run into a paywall. Even so, many gamers say this is among their top free RPGs that are worth spending some time on. It’s got a Very Positive rating on Steam, with particular praise for its story-driven content and relatively laid-back MMO fanbase. If you like Star Wars or sci-fi RPGs, this is a top free game to try.

2) Genshin Impact

Image courtesy of Hoyoverse

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile

If you love anime art styles and JRPG vibes, Genshin Impact is the free RPG to rule them all. It’s also available on a wide variety of platforms, compared with many free games that are only on PC. Originally released in 2020, Genshin Impact offers engaging storylines and fun characters, and gets consistent updates with new content to explore. Best of all (in my opinion), it’s not an MMO. Many free RPGs lean into MMO, but Genshin Impact is a story-driven single-player action RPG with some light, optional multiplayer content.

Genshin Impact offers a ton of content for free, with its primary monetization being the gacha mechanic to unlock new characters. You get a full team of free characters early on, and you can generally complete most of the content without needing to pay to pull new characters. That said, some of the stronger characters and weapons are locked behind the gacha mechanic, so you may struggle with higher-level play as a F2P Genshin player. Even so, this is one of the better free RPGs out there, especially if you want something single-player focused.

1) Path of Exile

Image courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One

Despite being over 10 years old, the original Path of Exile frequently tops the Steam charts, and for good reason. Grinding Gear Games’ free action RPG boasts a ton of great hack-and-slash goodness. Set in a gritty fantasy world, Path of Exile is widely hailed as one of the best free RPGs out there. Even with its sequel out in Early Access, the original PoE still gets regular content updates. And though it is technically an MMORPG, it’s pretty easy to enjoy much of the game’s content solo.

Path of Exile is fully free-to-play, with core story content and gameplay entirely available with no pay wall. GGG makes its money on premium stash tabs and other in-game items that make gameplay less grindy. These items are considered quality-of-life essentials for many players, but they aren’t strictly necessary to complete the game. As you get later in the game, it does get a bit harder to stay F2P. But even so, you can enjoy a good amount of the Path of Exile experience without hitting a paywall.

