Action RPG Fans On Steam May Have A Bigger Library In 2026

There is no shortage of great action RPGs on Steam, from iconic titles like Dark Souls or Elden Ring to smaller games that reshape the formula like Another Crab’s Treasure. However, one of the biggest titles in the genre is likely expanding its release for PC users, dropping exclusivity status due to internal disputes. Although maybe not intentional, this opens up a wider variety of players to experience the game, provided that it properly arrives on Steam later this year.

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With an expected release date for FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods in late 2026, that action RPG might only be available for Nintendo Switch 2 players. Exclusivity isn’t new for the genre, as Bloodborne still remains a PlayStation game that hasn’t received a port to PC despite being a cult classic. So, any news of a promising action RPG becoming more available is good, especially for fans who want to see how a new title creates a unique spin on the genre.

Lords Of The Fallen 2 Might Be Coming To Steam After Initial Epic Exclusivity Deal Fails

Courtesy of CI Games

Initially, Lords of the Fallen 2 was planned to release only on Epic Games, becoming a stand-out action RPG for their Store to compete with other platforms. The sequel to the original Lords of the Fallen shows a lot of promise, with grandiose dark fantasy visuals and an interesting gameplay loop that had fans interested in the first title. The evolutions in the sequel are apparent, perhaps making it the highest budget action RPG coming out this year besides The Duskbloods.

Developer CI Games initially were steadfast in their cooperation with Epic, but recent reports show that the publishing group behind Lords of the Fallen 2 has backed out of the exclusivity deal. Official sources shared on Games Radar state that “the conclusion of the agreement by the company [CI Games] and Epic will not affect the ongoing cooperation between the parties in relation to the Unreal Engine, Epic online services, Epic account services, or the company’s participation in the Fortnite ecosystem…”

This suggests that CI Games and Epic will still work together in the future, just not through the exclusive sales rights they had planned. The details behind Lords of the Fallen 2 from developers anticipated players to go through Epic’s ecosystem, with people willingly jumping through hurdles if they wanted to play the game enough. That being said, Lords of the Fallen 2 moving away from Epic actually removes more obstacles, with PC players assuming a shift to Steam is inevitable.

Rising Prices For Epic Publishing May Have Led To The Dissolving Of A Contract

There are many theories as to why Lords of the Fallen 2‘s deal with Epic didn’t work out, with many pointing toward Epic’s recent changes. For starters, Epic Games has been attracting less and less customers through small price increases, such as the overall cost of Fortnite, which still remains one of the most popular games out right now. The pushback against Epic also has always been apparent, but the growth of negative sentiment toward the company has been rising rapidly due to these decisions.

Epic’s choice to layoff a majority of its employees certainly hasn’t helped their image either. The firing of many developers and managers associated with Fortnite has led to instability for that game, raising fan frustrations more. It’s possible that CI Games may have wanted to shift from exclusivity with a platform that was under so much fire. Although there will likely never be an exact confirmation, perhaps the volatile state of Epic was partially why CI Game pulled away from their deal.

More Action RPG Fans On Steam Could Easily Reward Lords Of The Fallen For The Publishing Change

Courtesy of CI Games

In truth, Lords of the Fallen 2 moving to another PC platform might be for the best. Steam has a far larger audience for action RPGs than Epic Games, meaning more people might have access to CI Games’ project. Although moving to Steam does mean Lords of the Fallen 2 has to compete with FromSoft titles and other promising Soulslikes, fans who were already interested will appreciate the straightforward structure Steam provides. There are far more resources for buying and downloading a game from Steam than Epic, so that could make Lords of the Fallen 2 sell better through accessibility.

Other Epic Games exclusivity deals are falling left and right, reflecting the company’s shifting approach to its titles. Whether Lords of the Fallen 2 wanted to be exclusive or not, the ironic truth is that an eventual shift to Steam could widen its audience, helping the game reach widespread appeal it may not have been able to gain on Epic alone.

What do you think about Steam players likely getting Lords of the Fallen 2 on the PC platform this year? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!