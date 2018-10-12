‘Hitman 2’ Getting 1-vs-1 Competitive Mode

Hitman was one of the surprise best games of 2016. And in the build-up to the launch of Hitman 2, developer IO Interactive has showcased a sequel that mostly looks like more of the first game, which is more than enough reason to be excited.

That said, today, the developer and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced a brand-new mode that the sequel will introduce called Ghost Mode. And it looks awesome.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Something completely different than what the first game offered, Ghost Mode is a 1v1 competitive mode where you compete against another player to kill the target first. According to IO Interactive, the mode will put your assassination skills to the test, and be done in a way that matches the rest of the game.

How it works is that every target you eliminate before the other player earns you a point. The catch is, you aren’t eliminating different targets, but the same one. The first to five points wins the match.

While you share the same target, you will play in different realities. In other words, while you’ll play in the same location and have the same target, the status of your game reality will only be impacted by your actions. In other words, the other player can’t troll you or ruin your assassination.

However, you will be able to see the Ghost version of your opponent, and thus see how close they are to killing the target, and what methods and tricks they are deploying.

Once your opponent eliminates a target, you’ll actually be granted a short window to kill your own target to equalize the score and remain in the game. But while you’ll be granted a small window, you won’t be able to go full Rambo, as killing non-targets will decrease your score.

According to IO Interactive, Ghost Mode isn’t always about being the fastest, as sometimes it requires careful planning and precise execution. Your target kills will need to be unnoticed, and you will start with a limited loadout.

To find more items, you’ll need to find and open Ghost Crates, which contain a selection of items that are the same for both players. Further, crates are shared, so if you get there first, you can select what item you want, and consequently what item your opponent won’t get. And there’s a strategy to this process, because getting Ghost Crates will help you with future targets, but may also cost you to miss the current target.

Hitman 2 is poised to launch November 13 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and coverage on the title, click here.