Hitman 3 Confirms Scrapped Mode

When Hitman 3 releases next year, Ghost Mode will not appear in the game. The 1v1 mode was added in Hitman 2, but Ghost Mode's servers will be shut down in the game on August 31st. As such, fans will have just over a week to enjoy the mode before it's pulled. Ghost Mode is currently the only way that players can unlock The Phantom Suit, but IO Interactive has confirmed that the suit will appear as an unlock in Hitman 3, though no additional details have been provided. In a new blog post, the developer elaborated on the decision to pull the feature.

"With our focus currently on other areas of the World of Assassination, Ghost Mode won’t be featured in HITMAN 3 and we have made the difficult decision to shut down the Ghost Mode servers for HITMAN 2 on Monday 31st August 2020. We have learnt a hell of a lot from Ghost Mode over the last two years and we’ll be taking all of those learnings onboard for what we do in the future with regards to multiplayer.

We want to send a sincere thank you to all of our players who have enjoyed Ghost Mode over the last two years. We’re looking forward to a few more matches online and raising a glass for Ghost Mode one final time. One other thing; The Phantom Suit, which can only be unlocked by playing Ghost Mode, will be added as an unlock in HITMAN 3."

Released alongside Hitman 2 in 2018, Ghost Mode allows players to compete against one another to take out contracts. Each player exists in their own separate reality, so both players can still kill the same target. Points are earned by successfully completing contracts before the opposing player. However, other factors come into play, including civilian casualties.

Although the feature won't be returning, it will be interesting to see how IO Interactive takes the things it has learned from Ghost Mode and incorporates them into other areas of the game. Some fans will be saddened to see the mode go, but it sounds like the feature might live on, in some form.

Hitman 3 will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC in January 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Hitman 3? Are you disappointed about Ghost Mode's removal? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.