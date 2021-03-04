Hitman 3 Reveals New Free Content for March

✖

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has officially unveiled the roadmap for March updates to the popular video game, and it includes the first seasonal event, featured contracts, and more on the way. Of the group, the first seasonal event is likely the most noteworthy as the Berlin Egg Hunt will see Agent 47 exploring a seasonally appropriate version of Berlin from March 30th through April 12th.

Additionally, a new game update is scheduled to release on March 30th. The patch should "improve the overall experience, resolve issues and prepare the game for new content that's currently in the works," according to IO Interactive. At the moment, specifics are vague, but we should likely learn more about what's to come over the next several weeks.

More free content is on the way for all HITMAN 3 players this month – and we’re going big! First seasonal event, featured contracts by @EasyAllies & @eurogamer, a deluxe escalation and more! Read the blog: https://t.co/IhEuoXeldv Watch the trailer: https://t.co/kG5qb9xeBp pic.twitter.com/gDtHOLH34I — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) March 4, 2021

If the social media image above is a bit difficult to parse, here's the full list of content coming to Hitman 3 this month beyond the game update:

The Lesley Celebration / Escalation

Easy Allies x Chongqing / Featured Contracts

The Stowaway (Isle of Sgail) / Elusive Target

Eurogamer x Mendoza / Featured Contracts

The Satu Mare Delirium / Deluxe Escalation

Berlin Egg Hunt / Seasonal Event

Hitman 3 is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. It is also available for the Nintendo Switch via cloud-streaming technology. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of the new March roadmap for Hitman 3? Have you been playing through the various updates to the game so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!