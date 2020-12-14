Hitman 3 Opening Cinematic Revealed

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has today shared the full opening cinematic for the upcoming video game. The new cinematic, which clocks in under two minutes, follows hot on the heels of the new gameplay trailer released just last week for the new Hitman title. The opening cinematic essentially introduces players to the new normal for the trilogy's conclusion when it drops on basically every available platform on January 20th.

"Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career," the developer said of the new title when it was announced earlier this year. "Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again."

Notably, while Hitman 3 will certainly feature new locations for Agent 47 to find and dispatch his targets within, players will also be able to import locations from the two previous World of Assassination games, Hitman and Hitman 2. That means there will be over 20 possible locations within the video game with all of Hitman 3's next-gen improvements baked in.

Hitman 3 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on January 20th. The video game will also release for the Nintendo Switch via cloud-streaming technology. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

What do you think of the opening cinematic for Hitman 3? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in January? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!