Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 and Xbox One Surprises Players

Hogwarts Legacy is surprising players with its new PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version. Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the biggest games of 2023 and could very well be the biggest game of the year when all is said and done. The game has already sold over 15 million copies, amassing $1 billion in sales and that's just on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, three very expensive platforms and two of which had been really difficult to acquire up until recently. The Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game were intended to launch simultaneously, but WB Games opted to delay them, leaving millions of players without a way to experience the magic of Hogwarts.

With that said, the Xbox One and PS4 versions of Hogwarts Legacy was released today. A lot of fans were pretty nervous as these delayed last-gen ports of big, expansive current-gen games typically end up turning out poorly. Anyone who played the Xbox 360 or PS3 versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 knows this pain. With that said, it turned out really nicely. On PS4, the game is running at a locked 30FPS, but can be unlocked to reach between 40 – 60 FPS depending on the environment you're in. The game runs at 1080P on PS4 Pro and 900p on regular PS4. On top of that, it seems like the game has load times under a minute which is pretty impressive given the scope and scale of Hogwarts Legacy. Given a lot of other current releases are struggling to consistently perform well on current-gen consoles or high-end PC, it's pretty incredible what Avalanche was able to achieve.

Tears of the Kingdom is the only game announced that I'm truly afraid might overtake my prediction of Hogwarts Legacy being the top seller of 2023.



On the other hand, Hogwarts Legacy just released on last gen and it actually seems to run really well.pic.twitter.com/wMauCe9sEx — Okami Games (@Okami13_) May 5, 2023

🚨 Hogwarts Legacy – PS4 Performance :



- PS4 : 1600x900p/30fps

- PS4 Pro : 1920x1080p/30fps

- Loading Time : 40s

- unlocking the framerate, achieving up to 60fps indoors. Outdoors, the average does not exceed 45fps.

- remove some assets from the environment



🟥 #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/yVSI45wtup — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) May 5, 2023

A Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is coming later this year, so we'll have to wait and see how that turns out. It has a larger uphill battle to fight, but hopefully the work done on these new versions will mean Avalanche is capable of making a competent Nintendo Switch version.

What do you think of the new Xbox One and PS4 versions of Hogwarts Legacy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.