Hogwarts Legacy Players Sad After Finding Out About Awesome Cut Content

Hogwarts Legacy is a big, ambitious game brimming with content. That said, like most games of its size, it has a ton of cut content as well. How far this content got in development, is unclear, but there was a lot of it. And as you would expect, a lot of this content would flesh out and improve the game. Hogwarts Legacy is a great game, but it could be even better with some more systems, more commitment to immersion, and with more realism injected into its design. One of the larger critiques of the game is that it doesn't do a great job at making you feel like an actual student of Hogwarts, largely because it doesn't fully commit to maintaining immersion and layering the game with RPG elements and systems. That said, if some of the game's cut content made the final product, some of these shortcomings would no doubt be alleviated.

Over on Reddit, one post, in particular, has been garnering considerable attention as it dives into content that was cut from the game and how disappointing it is that it was axed during development. How do we know about all of this content? Well, it's all in the files of the game because at one point it was being worked on.

The post notes "it seems there was a lot of cut content that would have made this game truly special," before going into some of this content, which includes a reputation and morality system. In this system, you gained points for doing well and behaving and lost points for not doing well and not behaving. For example, you lost 100 points every time you cast Avada Kedavra, adding much more weight to its use.

The Reddit post also points out all of the various spells that were cut during development that would have been fun to use, such as Accio Maxima, Aguamenti, FiendFyre, the Bat Bogeys curse, and the tripping curse.

"You could attend classes regularly and choose whether you'd be a clown, lazy, troublesome, etc," adds the Reddit post. "You could commit crimes which would include theft, breaking and entering, and extortion. You could bully and harass your classmates or protect them from that. You could study, gossip and even get drunk!"

While all of this content and more -- such as romance and companions -- were all cut from the game there's a chance it will all resurface in a sequel where developer Avalanche Software will no doubt have more resources as its disposal and a foundation already set making it easier to build upon.